S.M. Khan, Former Press Secretary to President Kalam, Passes Away at 67

New Delhi: S.M. Khan, a distinguished senior Indian Information Service officer and former Press Secretary to President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, passed away on November 17, 2024, at a Delhi hospital. He was 67. Khan was laid to rest in his hometown, Khurja, Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.

Born on June 15, 1957, Khan excelled academically, earning an LLM from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where he received the Chancellor’s Gold Medal. He later pursued Economics at the University of Wales.

Khan’s illustrious career included serving as spokesperson for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where he handled numerous high-profile cases, and as Director General of Doordarshan News. As the Press Secretary to President Kalam (2002–2007), he chronicled his insights in the acclaimed book “People’s President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam” (2017).

He also represented India at Cannes and Berlin Film Festivals as Director of the Directorate of Film Festivals, held leadership roles in the Press Information Bureau, and contributed significantly to Jamia Hamdard as Dean and Director of its Residential Coaching Academy.

A trustee and Vice President of the India Islamic Cultural Center, Khan was a notable alumnus of AMU, where he served on its Court and Executive Council.

AMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Naima Khatoon, along with the university fraternity, mourned his loss, lauding his contributions and praying for his place in Jannah. Khan’s passing is deeply felt by his family, colleagues, and the communities he served with dedication and excellence.