UAE leaders mourn the death of President Sheikh Khalifa

UAE leaders have paid tribute to the President, Sheikh Khalifa, who died on Friday, 13th May 2022, at the age of 73.

The news was announced by state news agency Wam. Funeral prayers were performed after maghrib prayer in all mosques across the country.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his deep sadness at the news.

“With great sadness, we mourn the death of our leader and President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant him peace in Paradise,” he said.

“Sheikh Khalifa was a dedicated leader who served and loved his people, a love they reciprocated, and we ask Allah Almighty to grant us solace and patience.

“I knew him before the establishment of the UAE, and we have worked together along with the Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and when he assumed leadership, he launched an empowerment programme and supported the process of development.

“His giving to the country was unlimited, and he was preoccupied with enhancing citizens’ well-being.

“For more than 50 years, as the Deputy Supreme Commander and then the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, he worked hard to establish and develop the Armed Forces and enhance their stature.

“The achievements of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa are countless, and he was an exemplary successor to Sheikh Zayed, further adding to his achievements.

“He was generous, kind, wise, respectful, and loyal. The country has suffered a great loss. Still, we shall be compensated by the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his brothers.”