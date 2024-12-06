Reducing Global Tensions: A Human-Centered Approach to Peace

Despite ongoing efforts, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to raise fears of a global escalation, potentially leading to World War III. Similarly, tensions in the Middle East also threaten to spiral out of control. To prevent further conflict and the immense suffering that war brings, it is essential to de-escalate rising tensions. A human-centered approach, rooted in collective stress reduction, could provide a meaningful solution.

The Role of Collective Stress in Conflict

Social violence, including war, conflict, terrorism, and crime, often stems from a buildup of collective societal stress. To address these issues, solutions must focus on reducing this stress. Research highlights that one of the most effective ways to decrease collective stress is through an ancient, non-religious method called Invincible Defense Technology (IDT), pioneered by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. IDT has shown promising results in various conflict zones, including the Middle East.

How IDT Works

IDT uses the practice of Transcendental Meditation (TM) and advanced techniques to reduce societal stress. Large groups practicing these techniques twice a day have been shown to positively influence peace in society. Studies have demonstrated that when such groups practice IDT, crime rates decrease, quality-of-life indicators improve, and tensions related to war and terrorism are reduced. The collective effect of this practice creates a “field-effect of consciousness” that extends to surrounding populations, promoting peace.

Empirical Evidence of IDT’s Effectiveness

Research across multiple countries has validated the impact of IDT. For example, a 1993 study in Washington, D.C. showed a 24% drop in crime when large groups practiced TM. Similar findings have been recorded in Cambodia, India, and the Philippines. Moreover, a study published in the World Journal of Social Science found that when 1% of a population practiced IDT, various stress indicators in the U.S. decreased. When the group size reduced, stress indicators increased again, demonstrating the power of group practice.

The Biological Mechanism of IDT

IDT not only influences society at a macro level but also produces individual biological effects. Studies have shown that practicing TM enhances brain coherence, which correlates with greater well-being and reduced stress. Research also indicates that higher levels of serotonin (linked to happiness and contentment) are observed in communities where IDT is practiced, while cortisol (a stress-related hormone) levels decrease. This biological mechanism may explain how IDT reduces aggression and hostility.

Global Impact and the Potential for Military Application

The impact of IDT is not confined to local communities. Between 1983 and 1985, global data showed a 72% decrease in deaths from terrorism and a 32% reduction in international conflict when IDT groups reached a critical size. IDT also provides a solution for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) among military personnel, offering a non-trauma-based therapy that could benefit veterans who do not respond to traditional treatments.

A Call for Military Implementation of IDT

Given the scientific backing and successful implementation of IDT, it is time for military forces to consider establishing Prevention Wings trained in these techniques. These units could significantly reduce tensions and help prevent the escalation of conflicts. If military adoption is not immediately feasible, civilian groups could take the lead.

The military that first integrates IDT into their operations would gain international recognition not only for fostering peace domestically but also for playing a key role in averting global conflicts and protecting humanity from further destruction.

As General Giulio Douhet once stated, “Victory smiles upon those who anticipate the change in the character of war.” The time to act is now.

Arlene J. Schar is the Director of Communications at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS) & Dr. David Leffler is the Executive Director at CAMS

(https://www.iadb.in/2024/10/31/brain-based-technology-to-end-and-prevent-war/)