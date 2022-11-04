AMP launches National Talent Search 2022

Mumbai: With the intention of increasing and rewarding the Students’ General Awareness and Competitive Spirit and identifying the best and brightest students to support and nurture, the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) has launched a National Level Competition, the AMP National Talent Search for School, Junior/Intermediate and Senior/Degree College Students.

This year the Leading IIT-JEE/NEET Coaching institutes of India have joined hands together to reward and support exceptional talent. The top 2000 performers of AMP National Talent Search 2022 will receive up to 100% Scholarships for NEET/JEE Coaching.

AMP said this year it is e gearing for record-breaking participation of 1 lac students from 5,000+ Schools and 15,00+ Colleges from across India. It will be one of the Biggest Online Events in the country and all Schools, Colleges, Universities, Madrasas, diplomas, ITI, and NIOS Students are eligible to participate.

1. Up to 100% Scholarships in JEE/NEET Coaching for 2000 Students

2. Win Cash Prize worth Rs. 5 Lakh+Cash Awards for Students (All Categories)

The Toppers in each of the categories will win Cash Prizes:

• Rs. 30,000 for 1st place Winners

• Rs. 20,000 for 2nd place Winners

• Rs. 10,000 for 3rd place Winners

• Rs. 2,000 for 4th to 10th place Winners

• Rs. 1,000 for 11th to 50th place Winners

• Rs. 1,000 for each State Topper (in each category)

3. Academic Scholarships for deserving 200 Students worth Rs. 20 Lakhs+ through IndiaZakat.com.

The top 100 needy students will receive support to get Merit-cum-means scholarship of at least Rs.10,000 through IndiaZakat.com. Total family income must be less than Rs. 200,000 per annum.