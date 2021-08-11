Reuters India chief the Pulitzer Prize-winning photo journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on July 13, while reporting about clashes in Afghanistan’s Kandahar city, the news agency said. Siddiqui, 38, was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan. An Afghan forces commander said that they had been fighting to recapture the main market area of Spin Boldak district of Kandahar when Siddiqui and a senior military officer were killed in Taliban crossfire.

