Khalid M Khan, New Vice President of FIEO

Mr. Khalid Khan has taken over as the new Vice President of the Federation of Indian Export Organization (FIEO), the apex body of Export Promotion organization in the country., set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Govt of India. Khan was the Past Regional Chairman of FIEO West Region for six years. He also served as Convenor of several important sub-committees within FIEO around a decade ago. His Chairmanship has seen many innovative initiatives taken by FIEO Western Region to support and serve the exporter fraternity in the region.