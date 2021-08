Rower Mohamed Karim Sbihi, popularly known as Moe Sbihi, became the first Muslim to carry the Great Britain flag at the Olympics Opening Ceremony at Tokyo Olympics 2020. “To be the first person of the Muslim faith is just a huge honour”, Sbihi told the media. “I hope that I can inspire young kids to pick up a rowing oar or get on a rowing machine and try the sport out”, Sbihi, a dual Olympian and twice Olympic medal winner, said. (https://ummid.com/news/2021)