Rumana Sultana tops HS exams in Bengal

Rumana Sultana scores 499 points out of 500 toping HS exams held in Bengal. A student from Murshidabad’s Kandi district, is the first student to be named the official topper in Higher Secondary exams (WBCHSE) from the minority community and a student of Raja Manindra Chandra Girls High school.

Sultana, the daughter of a teacher couple, said self-study was the key to her success as classes were impossible due to the pandemic.

Rumana, who aspires to be a scientist and find something that will help the country develop, said, “I would’ve been happier if I could have sat for exams physically.” We all had to accept that the higher secondary council’s evaluation system was acceptable, given the Covid situation. Both in Madhyamik annual exams and Class XI, I scored high marks.