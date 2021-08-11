Zarine Khan achieves All India Rank-1

Zareen Khan, whose father works in a garage in Maharashtra, has achieved All India Rank-1 in the CA Intermediate Old Course examination. She beat over 4,000 candidates to secure the first position.

She is lives in an around 300 sqft house in Mumbra. Her father is a mechanic, and her mother is a homemaker

She says that she had not even imaged to get the top rank.” I had not expected to be a ranker, let alone be the first in the country as I was too scared even to take the exam. With my family strongly backing me, I decided to take the exam last year.”

(Extracted from muslimmirror.com)