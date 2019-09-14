The Discover Yourself Workshop was held on 23, 24 & 25 August, 2019 at Hotel Dwarka Inn Conference Hall, Habsiguda, Hyderabad. It was organized by Vibrant Academy.

Some of the participants share their experiences about the Workshop.

• The workshop cleared a lot of questions which I was stuck with for years.

• It was very good as the workshop was held from a Quranic perspective, taking us from the state of Nafs e Ammarah to the state of Nafs e Muthmainna.

• It is a practical personality development workshop.

• I was in the quest for inner peace and contentment. Alhamdulillah! I got it. A life-changing workshop.

Alhamdulillah! It made a huge difference. Got to know the reality.

MUBEENA: This workshop was amazing and very useful. This workshop changed my life in a positive manner. My life before the workshop was a little difficult and depressing as I was holding grudges in my heart, but now, Alhamdulillah, I am free and can live my life with an open mind and without fear. Yes, it was worth attending the workshop as it is very beneficial. It made a huge difference in my life. Now I can make my life more beautiful and meaningful.

AMJAD: A very informative, practical and helpful methodology to adapt and practice in life. Before I was nervous, irritated, blaming and complaining, but now, I am aware of the consequences for all my actions.

SAFEENA: It was an amazing workshop, it changed the way of thinking. Because of the workshop, many changes have come in my life. Before the workshop, I was angry with many people, but after the workshop, I realized how to accept the past and let go of the past and to live a happy life and make others happy. Now I see and treat others as human beings and I have stopped judging others.

AAMINAH: It is a very good workshop and very helpful for the Muslim community. I started to gain control over my anger. I started to speak less and listen more. I gained confidence and started to understand people and their problems in a better way.

NISHAT: Before the workshop, life was in the denial state and now in reality. It was a good experience. It was well organized, wonderful and worth attending. Yes, It made a difference.

MUHIBA: I would have led my life in darkness, thanks to the workshop, as I came out from darkness to light. A transformation from the unknowing to the knowing world. It changed my way of viewing myself, life and others. I created happiness. Alhamdulillah, very helpful, exciting and a social way to gain peace.

KHATIJA: The workshop is very useful, now I can differentiate between my reality and absolute reality. I used to think that whatever was happening to me was my destiny and I used to blame my fate, but after attending this workshop, I understood that whatever is going on within me is my opinion and not the reality. Reality is something else which I was ignoring. Alhamdulillah, now I understood the difference and I will control my external world through my internal world. The workshop helped me to improve my relationships with my family and friends.