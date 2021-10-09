In Arabic, there are 12 levels of friendship. Most of our ‘friends’ are level 5 or below, and many of us don’t have a single level 12 friend !

Here are the levels:

1. Zameel – someone you have a nodding acquaintance with

2. Jalees – someone you’re comfortable sitting with for a period of time

3. Sameer – you have good conversation with them

…this is where things get serious

4. Nadeem – a drinking companion (just tea) that you might call when you’re free

5. Sahib – someone who’s concerned for your wellbeing

… now we’re in the real ranks of friendship

6. Rafeeq – someone you can depend upon. You’d probably go on holiday with them

7. Sadeeq – a true friend, someone who doesn’t befriend you for an ulterior motive

8. Khaleel – an intimate friend, someone whose presence makes you happy

9. Anees – someone with whom you’re really comfortable and familiar

10. Najiyy – a confidant, someone you trust deeply

11. Safiyy – your best friend, someone you’ve chosen over other friends

12. Qareen – someone who’s inseparable from you. You know how they think (and vice versa)

So go ahead and check the people you are close to !