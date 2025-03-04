A Season of Reflection and Solidarity: Welcoming Ramadan and Lent

The Islamic Studies Association (ISA) warmly welcomes the arrival of Ramadan, a time of spiritual renewal and solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters in South Asia and across the world.

In 2025, Ramadan begins on March 2nd and concludes with the joyous celebration of Eid ul-Fitr on March 30th. Notably, this year, Ramadan coincides with the Christian season of Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday, March 5th, 2025.

A Time for Deepened Faith and Reflection

During these sacred weeks, both Muslims and Christians are called to prayer, fasting, and almsgiving practices that open the heart to reflection, renewal, and a deeper connection with God and one another. In a world increasingly clouded by division, misinformation, and spiritual emptiness, these holy seasons remind us to pause, rediscover ourselves, and recognize God’s presence in our lives and in our neighbors.

Fasting with Purpose: A Call to Action

The realities of poverty, illiteracy, and conflict continue to afflict our societies. Political agendas often exploit differences, deepening divisions and fueling hatred. In this climate, our fasting and prayer can become acts of true transformation leading us to greater compassion, justice, and solidarity with those who suffer.

A Shared Responsibility for Creation

The environmental crisis poses an urgent threat, particularly to the poor and vulnerable. As Muslims, Christians, and people of goodwill, we are called to care for the Earth, which God has entrusted to us. The practices of Ramadan and Lent heighten our awareness of our shared responsibility to be stewards of creation and to live in harmony with nature.

Coming Together in Faith and Unity

As we embark on this overlapping sacred season, may we embrace the values of compassion, devotion, and community-building that unite us beyond religious boundaries. May this be a time of true transformation, inspiring us to walk together in faith, hope, and love.

(Joseph Victor Edwin SJ, Secretary, Islamic Studies Association, Delhi

www.islamicstudiesassociation.org)