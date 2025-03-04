Fasting and Fitness: A Healthy Ramadan Guide

While fasting during Ramadan may seem challenging, it presents a unique opportunity to reset your body, mind, and soul. With the right approach, you can maintain energy, stay active, and nurture your well-being throughout the holy month.

Nourish Your Body

Your pre-dawn meal (suhur) is your fuel for the day. Opt for complex carbs like oats and whole grains, paired with protein-rich foods such as yogurt or eggs. Staying hydrated is key drink plenty of water before fasting begins.

At sunset, break your fast with dates and water, followed by a balanced meal of vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. While communal iftars are a cherished tradition, moderation is essential to avoid overeating.

Stay Active Without Overexertion

Exercising while fasting may seem difficult, but light to moderate activities can boost energy and mood. Consider yoga, swimming, or a brisk walk during non-fasting hours. Fitness coach Faisal Abdalla emphasizes consistency in training while adjusting rest periods and maintaining a protein-rich diet.

Prioritize Mental and Emotional Well-being

Ramadan is also a time for spiritual growth. Engage in prayer, meditation, and self-reflection. Ensure you get 7–8 hours of restful sleep, and treat yourself to small joys whether it’s a relaxing stroll, a Netflix binge, or a spa day.

By nourishing your body, moving mindfully, and nurturing your spirit, you can make this Ramadan a time of both devotion and well-being. How will you carry these habits beyond the holy month?