Iftar: From Worship to Worldly Competition

The Prophet Muhammad (saw) said:

• “Whoever gives food to a fasting person to break his fast will have a reward like his, without it detracting from the fasting person’s reward in the slightest.” (Tirmidhi)

This beautiful Hadith was meant to encourage generosity, humility, and care for the less fortunate. However, in today’s reality, it has turned into a competition of extravagance, status, and ego.

1 The Transformation: Iftar as an Extravagant Social Event

• Luxury & Overindulgence

Instead of simple meals that fulfill the Sunnah, elaborate feasts are prepared with multiple dishes, expensive cuisines, and lavish decorations. The true essence of fasting simplicity and self-restraint is lost.

• Ego Boosting & Social Prestige

For many wealthy individuals, Iftar has become a tool to show off rather than earn rewards.

• Iftar should be for the sake of Allah.

• Now, it’s about popularity and status.

People compete over the most grand and lavish Iftar gatherings, discussing:

• “Who hosted the biggest Iftar?”

• “Whose Iftar had the best food?”

• “Which Iftar party should we attend?”

• The Poor Are Forgotten

Ironically, while spending thousands on luxury Iftars, many overlook the true essence of the Hadith feeding the poor and needy.

Instead of inviting the less fortunate, Iftar becomes an event only for the elite and privileged.

2 The Shift from Spirituality to Ritualism

• From Ibadah to Socializing

Instead of using Iftar as a time of gratitude, dua, and reflection, it has become:

• A time of distractions, excessive talking, and gossiping.

• A gathering focused on entertainment rather than worship.

From Simplicity to Wastefulness

The Prophet (saw) ate dates and water for Iftar. Yet today, people prepare:

• Multiple-course meals that lead to food wastage.

• Expensive buffets that overshadow the spirit of Ramadan.

• “Indeed, the wasteful are brothers of the devils.” (Quran 17:27)

• From Reward to Punishment (Sawab Turned into Azab)

• What was meant to be an act of charity has become an act of show-off.

• What was meant to be a simple gesture for Allah’s sake has become a race for prestige.

• When intentions are corrupted, the reward (Sawab) turns into a burden (Azab).

3 Restoring the True Essence of Iftar

• Keep It Simple & Modest

• Follow the Sunnah: Dates, water, and a light meal.

• Avoid excessiveness and prepare only what is needed.

• Feed the Needy, Not Just Friends & Family

• Prioritize orphans, widows, and struggling families over social gatherings.

• Make anonymous donations for Iftar rather than public feasts.

• Maintain the Spirit of Worship

• Make dua before Iftar, remembering Allah’s blessings.

• Focus on gratitude and humility rather than indulgence.

• After Iftar, engage in Taraweeh and Dhikr rather than socializing.

Conclusion: Iftar Should Be an Act of Worship, Not a Show

If Iftar is done for the sake of Allah, it brings reward, purification, and blessings. If done for status, ego, and excessiveness, it brings no benefit only distraction and heedlessness.

May Allah guide us to restore the simplicity, sincerity, and humility of Ramadan. Ameen.