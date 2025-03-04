Post-Ramadan: Sustaining the Spirit

Ramadan is not just a month it is a transformation. As you move forward, reflect on your spiritual progress and strive to maintain and improve your habits.

Fasting in Shawwal: A Year’s Reward

• The Prophet (saw) said:

“Whoever fasts the month of Ramadan and follows it with six days of Shawwal, it will be as if he fasted for the entire year.”

• This is because good deeds are multiplied by ten, making 30 days of Ramadan + 6 days of Shawwal = 360 days of fasting!

• If fasting all six days at once is difficult, spread them out any effort is valuable.

Sustainable Habits After Ramadan

• Regular Fasting:

• Fast three days a month (rewarded as if fasting for a lifetime).

• Fast Mondays and Thursdays (a beloved Sunnah).

• Fast every other day (the fasting of Prophet Dawood).

• Prayer & Qur’an: Continue the night prayers (Qiyam) and daily Qur’an recitation.

• Charity & Service: Keep giving, even in small amounts consistency matters.

• Good Character: Ramadan taught patience, humility, and kindness. Carry these forward.

Focus on Your Strengths

• Some excel in prayer, others in Qur’an recitation, while others shine in charity or community service.

• Choose what Allah has made easy for you, but strive for a balanced approach.

The Prophet (saw) reminded us:

“The most beloved deeds to Allah are those done consistently, even if they are small.”

May your efforts continue beyond Ramadan, bringing barakah in this life and the next!