Post-Ramadan: Sustaining the Spirit

Ramadan is not just a month it is a transformation. As you move forward, reflect on your spiritual progress and strive to maintain and improve your habits.
Fasting in Shawwal: A Year’s Reward
• The Prophet (saw) said:
“Whoever fasts the month of Ramadan and follows it with six days of Shawwal, it will be as if he fasted for the entire year.”
• This is because good deeds are multiplied by ten, making 30 days of Ramadan + 6 days of Shawwal = 360 days of fasting!
• If fasting all six days at once is difficult, spread them out any effort is valuable.
Sustainable Habits After Ramadan
• Regular Fasting:
• Fast three days a month (rewarded as if fasting for a lifetime).
• Fast Mondays and Thursdays (a beloved Sunnah).
• Fast every other day (the fasting of Prophet Dawood).
• Prayer & Qur’an: Continue the night prayers (Qiyam) and daily Qur’an recitation.
• Charity & Service: Keep giving, even in small amounts consistency matters.
• Good Character: Ramadan taught patience, humility, and kindness. Carry these forward.
Focus on Your Strengths
• Some excel in prayer, others in Qur’an recitation, while others shine in charity or community service.
• Choose what Allah has made easy for you, but strive for a balanced approach.
The Prophet (saw) reminded us:
“The most beloved deeds to Allah are those done consistently, even if they are small.”
May your efforts continue beyond Ramadan, bringing barakah in this life and the next!
COMMENTS