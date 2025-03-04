Ramadan: A Month of Fasting or Feasting?

Ramadan, originally a time for self-restraint, spiritual purification, and reconnecting with Allah, has sadly become, for many, a month of feasting instead of fasting. The very purpose of fasting – to develop Taqwa (God-consciousness), discipline, and empathy is often lost in overindulgence, excessive socializing, and disrupted routines.

1 The Reality: Feasting Instead of Fasting

Many Muslims today have turned Ramadan into:

• A month of extravagant meals rather than simplicity.

• A time of indulgence rather than self-discipline.

• A season of socializing and entertainment rather than solitude and worship.

• Overeating at Suhoor & Iftar

Instead of maintaining a moderate diet, many eat heavier meals than usual. Special dishes, rich desserts, and deep-fried snacks are consumed in excess. This defeats the essence of fasting, which is to train the body to need less, not more.

• Nighttime Feasting & Social Gatherings

After breaking the fast, many stay awake not for prayer and reflection, but for long hours of eating, chatting, and entertainment. Games, social media, and binge-watching replace Taraweeh, Qiyam-ul-Lail (night prayers), and Dhikr.

• Sleeping the Whole Day

Fasting has become a sleeping routine for many. Instead of experiencing hunger, self-control, and patience, some people sleep through the day and wake up just before Iftar, losing the true essence of the fast.

• Neglecting Worship & Spiritual Growth

With late nights and excessive food, many miss Fajr prayers or pray with laziness. Quran recitation and deep reflection take a back seat. The focus shifts from spiritual nourishment to physical indulgence.

2 The Purpose of Fasting: A Lost Essence

Allah (SWT) clearly states in the Quran:

• “O you who have believed, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may attain Taqwa.” (Quran 2:183)

Taqwa (God-consciousness) cannot be achieved if fasting is reduced to hunger during the day and indulgence at night.

The Prophet’s Example: Simplicity & Moderation

The Prophet Muhammad (saw):

• Ate simple meals – often dates and water.

• Kept his Iftar light – to avoid burdening the stomach.

• Prioritized prayer over food – making the night a time of devotion.

• Practiced moderation – never overeating or wasting food.

He (saw) warned against overindulgence:

• “The son of Adam does not fill any vessel worse than his stomach. It is sufficient for him to eat a few mouthfuls to keep his back straight. But if he must (eat more), then one-third for his food, one-third for his drink, and one-third for his breath.” (Tirmidhi)

3 Restoring the True Spirit of Ramadan

• Eat to Live, Don’t Live to Eat

• Avoid excessive feasting and heavy meals.

• Keep Iftar and Suhoor light and nutritious – dates, fruits, simple dishes.

• Sleep Early, Wake for Qiyam-ul-Lail

• Don’t stay awake all night playing games or socializing.

• Sleep early and wake up for Tahajjud & Suhoor for spiritual benefit.

• Worship Over Entertainment

• Reduce time spent on TV, games, and social media.

• Spend more time in prayer, Quran recitation, and Dhikr.

• Fast with the Heart, Not Just the Stomach

• Fasting is not just about avoiding food.

• Control desires, thoughts, and speech. Avoid gossip, arguments, and sin.

• Conclusion: Fasting Should Transform, Not Indulge

If no spiritual transformation happens, then fasting becomes a ritual without meaning. Ramadan is not about eating special foods or staying up all night; it is about disciplining the soul, controlling desires, and drawing closer to Allah.

Let’s revive the true essence of Ramadan – fasting with the body, mind, and heart – so that it becomes a month of purification, not indulgence.

• May Allah guide us to observe Ramadan as the Prophet (saw) did, with sincerity, humility, and devotion. Ameen.