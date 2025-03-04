Reasons for Completing the Quran on the 27th Night

1 Belief in the 27th Night as Laylatul Qadr

Many Muslims assume that the 27th night of Ramadan is Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Decree). Since this is a highly virtuous night, they rush to complete the Quran in Tarawih, hoping to gain maximum reward.

• “Indeed, We sent the Qur’an down during the Night of Decree.” (Quran 97:1)

• However, Laylatul Qadr is not fixed on the 27th—it can occur on any odd night in the last ten days (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th). The Prophet ﷺ encouraged seeking it throughout the last ten nights, not just on the 27th.

• Reality Check: Completing the Quran on the 27th is not a Sunnah; Laylatul Qadr should be sought across all ten nights.

2 Convenience & Crowd Control

Many masjids finish the Quran earlier to avoid large crowds on the final nights. They do this so that:

• The imam and organizers get some relief before Eid.

• Worshippers who come only for Quran completion leave after the 27th, reducing congestion.

• Reality Check: The last ten nights should be spent in maximum worship, not slowing down after the 27th. The Prophet ﷺ increased his worship during the last ten nights, not decreased it.

• “The Prophet ﷺ would exert himself in worship during the last ten nights more than at any other time.” (Muslim)

3 Cultural Influence & Social Expectations

• Some communities have turned the 27th night into a grand event—decorating mosques, organizing large gatherings, and even preparing feasts.

• Many Muslims attend Tarawih only on the 27th to hear the completion of the Quran, making it more of a social event than an act of devotion.

• Reality Check: The completion of the Quran is not meant to be a public celebration but a personal journey of reflection, dua, and connection with Allah.

• What Is the Sunnah?

The Prophet (saw) and the Sahabah did not rush to complete the Quran by the 27th night. Instead, they:

• Spread the recitation throughout Ramadan.

• Focused on understanding and applying the Quran, not just finishing it.

• Increased worship until the last night, not slowed down after the 27th.

• “The Prophet (saw) used to perform I’tikaf during the last ten days of Ramadan.” (Bukhari & Muslim)

• What Should We Do?

• Continue Tarawih & Ibadah Until the End – Don’t stop after the 27th.

• Seek Laylatul Qadr Every Night – Not just on the 27th.

• Reflect on the Quran Instead of Rushing – Ramadan is about internalizing the message, not just finishing the recitation.

• Follow the Prophet’s Example – He increased his devotion in the last ten nights, not just on one specific night.

• Final Thought: Instead of treating the 27th night as the end of Ramadan, let’s continue striving till the last moment, as that is where the real reward lies.