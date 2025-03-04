Reasons for Completing the Quran on the 27th Night

1 Belief in the 27th Night as Laylatul Qadr
Many Muslims assume that the 27th night of Ramadan is Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Decree). Since this is a highly virtuous night, they rush to complete the Quran in Tarawih, hoping to gain maximum reward.
• “Indeed, We sent the Qur’an down during the Night of Decree.” (Quran 97:1)
• However, Laylatul Qadr is not fixed on the 27th—it can occur on any odd night in the last ten days (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th). The Prophet ﷺ encouraged seeking it throughout the last ten nights, not just on the 27th.
• Reality Check: Completing the Quran on the 27th is not a Sunnah; Laylatul Qadr should be sought across all ten nights.
2 Convenience & Crowd Control
Many masjids finish the Quran earlier to avoid large crowds on the final nights. They do this so that:
• The imam and organizers get some relief before Eid.
• Worshippers who come only for Quran completion leave after the 27th, reducing congestion.
• Reality Check: The last ten nights should be spent in maximum worship, not slowing down after the 27th. The Prophet ﷺ increased his worship during the last ten nights, not decreased it.
• “The Prophet ﷺ would exert himself in worship during the last ten nights more than at any other time.” (Muslim)
3 Cultural Influence & Social Expectations
• Some communities have turned the 27th night into a grand event—decorating mosques, organizing large gatherings, and even preparing feasts.
• Many Muslims attend Tarawih only on the 27th to hear the completion of the Quran, making it more of a social event than an act of devotion.
• Reality Check: The completion of the Quran is not meant to be a public celebration but a personal journey of reflection, dua, and connection with Allah.
• What Is the Sunnah?
The Prophet (saw) and the Sahabah did not rush to complete the Quran by the 27th night. Instead, they:
• Spread the recitation throughout Ramadan.
• Focused on understanding and applying the Quran, not just finishing it.
• Increased worship until the last night, not slowed down after the 27th.
• “The Prophet (saw) used to perform I’tikaf during the last ten days of Ramadan.” (Bukhari & Muslim)
• What Should We Do?
• Continue Tarawih & Ibadah Until the End – Don’t stop after the 27th.
• Seek Laylatul Qadr Every Night – Not just on the 27th.
• Reflect on the Quran Instead of Rushing – Ramadan is about internalizing the message, not just finishing the recitation.
• Follow the Prophet’s Example – He increased his devotion in the last ten nights, not just on one specific night.
• Final Thought: Instead of treating the 27th night as the end of Ramadan, let’s continue striving till the last moment, as that is where the real reward lies.
