Shifting from Nafs-e-Ammarah to Nafs-e-Mutma’innah Through Fasting in Ramadan

Yes, Ramadan is the best opportunity to transition from Nafs-e-Ammarah (the commanding self) to Nafs-e-Mutma’innah (the peaceful, contented self). The process of fasting, when done with sincerity and awareness, helps purify the soul, weaken the lower desires (Nafs), and strengthen the connection with Allah.

Understanding the Stages of the Nafs

1 Nafs-e-Ammarah (The Commanding Self) – The Lowest State

• Dominated by desires, ego, and worldly attachments.

• Inclined towards sins, laziness, anger, and indulgence.

• Quran: “Indeed, the soul constantly commands to evil.” (Quran 12:53)

2 Nafs-e-Lawwama (The Self-Reproaching Soul) – The Struggling State

• Aware of its faults but still struggles with desires.

• Feels guilt and tries to improve but often falls back.

• Quran: “And I swear by the self-reproaching soul.” (Quran 75:2)

3 Nafs-e-Mutma’innah (The Peaceful Soul) – The Purest State

• Fully content, at peace with Allah’s decree.

• Free from the pull of the ego, desires, and sins.

• Quran: “O soul at peace! Return to your Lord, well-pleased and pleasing.” (Quran 89:27-28)

How Fasting Helps This Shift

• Step-by-Step Transition in Ramadan

1 Weakening Nafs-e-Ammarah (Days 1-10: Detox & Self-Control)

• Fasting breaks the control of desires – hunger, thirst, and temptations.

• Avoiding sins, distractions, and negative habits tames the ego.

• The Prophet (saw) said: “Fasting is a shield.” (Bukhari) – meaning it protects against sinful inclinations.

• Practical Steps:

• Control tongue, eyes, and thoughts – avoid gossip, negativity, and useless talk.

• Be mindful of overeating & indulgence at Iftar.

• Limit distractions (social media, entertainment) to focus on purification.

2 Strengthening Nafs-e-Lawwama (Days 11-20: Inner Awareness & Transformation)

• Mid-Ramadan is the time to train the soul through deep reflection and sincerity.

• Guilt for sins increases, leading to more istighfar (seeking forgiveness).

• Developing self-discipline and self-awareness – recognizing weaknesses and striving for improvement.

• Practical Steps:

• Daily self-accountability (Muhasabah) – Reflect before sleeping: “Did I control my anger, my desires, my thoughts today?”

• Increase Quran recitation with meaning and apply its teachings.

• Focus on Sabr (patience) & Shukr (gratitude) in daily struggles.

3 Attaining Nafs-e-Mutma’innah (Days 21-30: Deep Connection & Spiritual Elevation)

• Last 10 days are a spiritual retreat to reach the state of tranquility.

• I’tikaf & Laylatul Qadr help fully detach from the world and focus on Allah.

• The Nafs surrenders completely, leading to inner peace and divine closeness.

• Practical Steps:

• Seclusion & silence – Spend more time in dhikr, dua, and night prayers.

• Forgiveness & purification – Remove grudges, ego, and negativity.

• Live in surrender – Accepting Allah’s decree with full trust and contentment.

Final Reflection

• If fasting is just about hunger, it remains a ritual.

• If fasting is done with deep reflection, control, and sincerity, it transforms the soul.

• The goal of Ramadan is not just to fast but to elevate from Nafs-e-Ammarah to Nafs-e-Mutma’innah – the ultimate peace with Allah.

• May Allah grant us the ability to purify our souls and reach a state of Qalb-e-Salim and Nafs-e-Mutma’innah. Ameen!