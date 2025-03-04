The Business of Ramadan Charity: Where Have We Gone Wrong?

Charity is a pillar of Islam, an act of sincerity, compassion, and purification of wealth. Yet, in today’s world, it has become seasonal, performative, and commercialized.

Every year, as Ramadan begins, there is a frenzied race to distribute food kits to the poor, but it is often accompanied by cameras, selfies, and marketing tactics. NGOs, donors, and volunteers flood the slums and refugee camps, making Ramadan the only month of visible charity.

But what happens after Ramadan? Where do these organizations go? Where do these donors disappear? Why does this “generosity” suddenly die?

1 The Reality of Ramadan Charity Today

• The Selfie Charity Syndrome

Instead of helping the poor quietly and sincerely, many:

• Take photos and videos of themselves giving charity.

• Upload on social media for likes, shares, and publicity.

• Use charity as a marketing tool to build brand recognition.

• True charity does not seek an audience.

• “If you disclose your Sadaqah, it is well; but if you conceal it and give it to the poor, that is better for you.” (Quran 2:271)

• The Ramadan Charity Competition

Every NGO, charity group, and even individual jumps into action only in Ramadan:

• Because people only give Zakat and Sadaqah in Ramadan.

• Because donors are emotional and more willing to transfer funds.

• Because this is the month to gain recognition and funding.

But what about the other 11 months of the year?

• The poor still need food.

• The homeless still need shelter.

• The struggling families still need support.

• “They give food in spite of love for it to the needy, the orphan, and the captive, saying, ‘We feed you only for the sake of Allah. We desire neither reward nor thanks from you.’” (Quran 76:8-9)

True charity is consistent, not seasonal.

• The Overfeeding & Hoarding Problem

• Ramadan food kits should provide relief.

• But many poor families hoard and collect multiple kits from different sources.

• Some even sell their kits to make extra money.

• They are overfed in Ramadan but left hungry for 11 months.

This creates dependency rather than empowerment. Instead of uplifting the poor, we make them beggars of Ramadan.

• Charity should be a long-term solution, not a temporary show.

2 How to Make Charity Meaningful & Rewarding

1 Give Charity Beyond Ramadan

• Allocate your Zakat and Sadaqah throughout the year rather than only in Ramadan.

• Support sustainable programs like job training, small businesses, and education.

• Help one family consistently rather than giving one-time food kits.

• “The most beloved deeds to Allah are those that are consistent, even if they are small.” (Bukhari)

2 Give Without Publicity

• If you want to document charity, do it to inspire good, not to show off.

• Help others anonymously—your reward is with Allah, not social media.

• Avoid taking photos of the poor while giving them aid—it strips them of their dignity.

• “When giving in charity, do not let your left hand know what your right hand has given.” (Bukhari & Muslim)

3 Focus on Sustainable Charity

• Instead of just feeding, help people become self-sufficient.

• Fund small businesses, skill training, and education.

• Encourage NGOs to work all year, not just in Ramadan.

• Teach a man to fish, rather than giving him a fish for one month.

4 Verify Where Your Donations Go

• Ensure the NGO or charity is reliable and not just a seasonal setup.

• Ask how the funds are used beyond Ramadan.

• Choose charities that work year-round and create long-term impact.

Conclusion: A Wake-Up Call for True Charity

Ramadan should not be the only month of generosity. It should be a reminder to give throughout the year.

True charity is:

• Consistent, not seasonal.

• Sincere, not for show.

• Empowering, not creating dependency.

Let’s revive the true essence of charity and shift from performance to purpose. May Allah accept our sincere giving and guide us to help with pure intentions. Ameen.