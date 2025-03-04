Zakat al-Fitr: The Final Act of Ramadan

One of the last obligations before Id al-Fitr is Zakat al-Fitr, a special charity that purifies our fasting and helps those in need.

The Purpose of Zakat al-Fitr

Zakat al-Fitr serves two main purposes:

1. Purification – It cleanses any shortcomings in our fasting.

2. Support for the Needy – It ensures everyone can celebrate Id with dignity.

Ibn ‘Abbas (rA) said:

“The Messenger of Allah (swt) obligated Zakat al-Fitr as purification for the fasting person from vain talk and misbehavior, and as food for the poor.”

What & How Much to Give?

• Zakat al-Fitr is given as one sa (around 3 kg) of staple food:

• Dates

• Barley

• Wheat

• Rice

• Raisins

• Cheese

• Monetary equivalents may be given in some cases.

The Prophet (saw) instructed:

“Give Zakat al-Fitr before people go out for Id prayer.”

When to Give?

• It should be paid before the Id prayer.

• It can be given one or two days before Id to ensure timely distribution.

• If given after Id prayer, it counts as voluntary charity instead.

Where & How to Distribute?

• It is best to give directly to the poor in your community.

• If not possible, it can be given to trusted organizations for distribution.

Imam al-Nawawi said:

“Giving it out yourself is better than all of that.”

A Beautiful Conclusion

Zakat al-Fitr is like the prostration of forgetfulness in prayer it completes and perfects our Ramadan. Ensure you fulfill this duty so you can end the month with purity and blessings!