Zakat al-Fitr: The Final Act of Ramadan

One of the last obligations before Id al-Fitr is Zakat al-Fitr, a special charity that purifies our fasting and helps those in need.
The Purpose of Zakat al-Fitr
Zakat al-Fitr serves two main purposes:
1. Purification – It cleanses any shortcomings in our fasting.
2. Support for the Needy – It ensures everyone can celebrate Id with dignity.
Ibn ‘Abbas (rA) said:
“The Messenger of Allah (swt) obligated Zakat al-Fitr as purification for the fasting person from vain talk and misbehavior, and as food for the poor.”
What & How Much to Give?
• Zakat al-Fitr is given as one sa (around 3 kg) of staple food:
• Dates
• Barley
• Wheat
• Rice
• Raisins
• Cheese
• Monetary equivalents may be given in some cases.
The Prophet (saw) instructed:
“Give Zakat al-Fitr before people go out for Id prayer.”
When to Give?
• It should be paid before the Id prayer.
• It can be given one or two days before Id to ensure timely distribution.
• If given after Id prayer, it counts as voluntary charity instead.
Where & How to Distribute?
• It is best to give directly to the poor in your community.
• If not possible, it can be given to trusted organizations for distribution.
Imam al-Nawawi said:
“Giving it out yourself is better than all of that.”
A Beautiful Conclusion
Zakat al-Fitr is like the prostration of forgetfulness in prayer it completes and perfects our Ramadan. Ensure you fulfill this duty so you can end the month with purity and blessings!
