Suggestion for Enhancing Islamic Voice Readership

I wanted to share a suggestion regarding the format of Islamic Voice.

While I truly appreciate the positive news and inspiring stories about the growth and contributions of Muslims featured in the monthly, I find it challenging to go through the entire PDF or flipbook version. In the past, with the hard copy, I would keep it on my desk and read the articles gradually over time.

I propose that your team consider creating a WhatsApp channel titled “Islamic Voice monthly,” where one or two articles could be posted daily or every few days. This would allow subscribers to read and reflect on the articles at their own pace. You could share content from the current edition throughout the month, or occasionally feature relevant articles from past issues.

This approach would offer readers a steady flow of positive and insightful articles to engage with over the month.

Shabbir Ahmed

Mumbai. .

A Voice of Inspiration for Growth

Your journal truly embodies the “Voice of Islam,” offering life-changing ideas that shape our thoughts and actions. I strongly believe that Islamic organizations, including schools, should subscribe to this journal to gain insights that will inspire their growth and development.

Javid Hassan,

Journalist, Bengaluru .

No Room for Debate on Riba: A Reader’s Perspective

The article titled “Understanding Riba in the Context of the Prophet’s Era and Modern Economics” by Mr. M.A. Siraj, published in the September 2024 issue of Islamic Voice, touches upon a sensitive and important topic. While I appreciate the insights, I must emphasize that when Allah and His Messenger (peace be upon him) have clearly decreed against Riba (usury), there is no room for debate—regardless of the era or economic context. Riba cannot be justified or modified to suit modern economies.

The author rightly cites the Quran and Hadith, which condemn Riba in all its forms. Whether in the past or today, any form of Riba remains prohibited. Islam outlawed usurious practices to protect the vulnerable from exploitation by the wealthy. The concept of lending without interest is rooted in mercy and compassion. Islam also promotes charity and Zakat to support the less fortunate, ensuring that they are not burdened further by debt.

In modern times, financial institutions have introduced systems that often involve interest. While Islam permits profit-sharing and investments from Halal earnings, borrowing or lending on interest is strictly forbidden. The idea of adjusting for inflation or depreciation does not justify indulging in Riba, as the wrath of Allah is not worth any material gain.

The article also addresses the failures of some so-called Sharia-compliant institutions. These failures are often the result of mismanagement, greed, and corruption, not the principles of Sharia itself.

I hope this response helps clarify misconceptions around Riba. May Allah guide us all on the right path.

Qazi Minhaj Azher

USA .

Response to Article on Riba

I would like to extend my compliments to Mr. M.A. Siraj for his thought-provoking article. Despite its brevity, it raises important questions regarding the economic implications of Riba, which I hope the community will seriously consider.

In the Noble Quran, Riba is addressed in several verses:

• Al-Baqarah (2:275-279): Allah permits trade and forbids Riba. “O you who believe! Be conscious of Allah and give up what remains (due) from Riba.”

• Aal-Imran (3:130-133): “O you who believe! Do not consume Riba, doubled and multiplied.”

• An-Nisa (4:153-161): References the Jews’ practice of taking Riba, despite being forbidden.

The term Riba essentially means ‘excess.’ This distinction between Riba al-Nasiya (related to money) and Riba al-Fadl (related to trade) allows for excess in trade while prohibiting it in monetary transactions.

These verses were revealed towards the end of the Prophet’s (PBUH) life, particularly after the Jews of Taif converted to Islam, leading to complications arising from the loans they provided to Makkan traders, which involved interest.

As the global economy has become monetized, debates have emerged regarding what constitutes ‘excess.’ Is it merely double and multiplied, or does it extend to even a single basis point? Initially, only compound interest and usury were classified as Riba, but by the late 1970s, the consensus expanded to categorize any form of interest as Riba, even amidst the challenges posed by inflation.

Bankers and economists have urged Sharia scholars to recognize inflation as a legitimate economic factor, yet there remains resistance to this acknowledgment, as it could inadvertently legitimize simple interest.

Regrettably, the discourse surrounding Riba has deterred many young Muslims from engaging in critical fields like money, banking, finance, and economics. It is my hope that Indian Ulema and the broader community will approach these issues with logical reasoning, considering the realities of our modern economic landscape.

Mohamed Ashrafulla

(Email:ashrafulla@hotmail.com)

Save Our Library

The Muslim Library on Veera Pillai Street in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, is a treasure trove of Urdu and Islamic books. Housed in its own building, it also generates significant monthly income from the shops on the ground floor.

However, the current condition of the library resembles a neglected shop. Each day, the situation worsens.

Urgent Issues:

• Accounts have not been audited by public auditors.

We urge you to help us save this invaluable resource!

J. Afzal Baig

Bengaluru

Email: afzal29647@gmail.com