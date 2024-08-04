Advancing Educational Opportunities for Underprivileged Students

Sir,

The July 2024 issue of IV featured an insightful article by Tahsin Ahmed titled “Better Educational Options for Poor Students.” The article aptly identifies the root cause of educational disparity as the lack of higher education opportunities. The observation is accurate, particularly given the noticeable underrepresentation of economically disadvantaged groups in government jobs across various public-serving departments.

The author emphasizes the critical need for the community to embrace the mantra, “No child left behind in education.” It is evident that educational attainment is significantly lower among economically weaker sections of society, especially within our community. The suggestion that students from less privileged backgrounds consider enrolling in local government colleges or affordable Muslim minority private colleges after high school is both practical and necessary.

Additionally, I concur with the writer’s recommendation for our students to pursue common undergraduate degrees such as BA, BSc, or BCom and to prepare for government competitive exams. This approach will enhance their prospects in securing meaningful employment and contributing effectively to society.

The writer has also effectively delineated the roles of administrators and college management in ensuring educational institutions operate efficiently. When colleges are managed with a clear intent to provide quality education, they are likely to produce well-qualified individuals who can occupy various positions in government departments.

I trust that this message will resonate widely and encourage proactive measures, leading to positive outcomes for both individuals and the community at large.

Sincerely,

Qazi Minhaj Azher

USA .