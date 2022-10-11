Believers are the Winners

Earth is not man’s real address. Death will one day erase all coloured identities. That is, worldly pleasures are temporary.

Big or small, rich or poor, every human being has some goal, purpose, or mission in life. Although the destination is known in the game of horse racing, most of the time in human life, the destination to reach the goal is unknown. The longing desire to reach this unknown destination drives people every moment. In the mission to reach that goal, people become tired, exhausted, and frustrated. Still, there is no pause for a moment. Whatever the destination, he must be successful, although the definition of success is often unknown to people. The invisible horse called dream is running. Horsemen are also running along. But many do not understand when to pull the reins of this horse. And that’s where the problem lies. Some are addicted to achieving worldly success and some do not appreciate achieving worldly success at all. He does not want to indulge in unnecessary worldly worries because he knows that he is a two-day traveller in this world. Earth is not man’s real address. Death will one day erase all colored identities. That is, worldly pleasures are temporary. Very little is the time for which man spends his whole life and youth. What a waste of this important time! Allah has given this time to prepare for the hereafter. Because successon this earth is not real success. Wise people are never deceived by the earth. Because they know the earth is not a place of enjoyment. The life of the earth is a prison or a test equivalent to it. In a hadith, Abu Huraira (R.A.) reported Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) as saying: The world is a prison-house for a believer and Paradise for a non-believer.[Sahih Muslim,Chapter 1, Book 42, Number 7058]. The success of the hereafter is the ultimate success. This is the belief of the believer. The name of this belief is Iman. And the believers are successful.Allah says,’The believers have indeed reached Salvation.’

[Surah Al-Mu’minun:1]

The earth is the crop field of the hereafter. Allah Himself has taken responsibility for the sustenance of every life in the world. People should not be concerned about rizq, what we are munching on. Every precious moment should not be spent indulging in needless chatter to the exclusion of important work. Prayer is the key to heaven. Unfortunately, many people neglect the time of prayer. People get drunk on worldly jokes and sports. Just as prayer, fasting, and hajj are obligatory, paying zakat is also obligatory. Achieving the fear of Allah is one of the criteria for achieving success in life. Allah says, ‘O mankind! Indeed, We created you from a male and a female and made you nations and tribes so that you may identify yourselves with one another. Indeed, the noblest of you in the sight of Allah is the most God cautious among you. Indeed, Allah is all-knowing, all-aware.’

[Surah Huzrat verse: 13]