The great craftsman Allah Ta’ala has created mankind as the best nation. The man was designed to be the best at whatever he did. At a pivotal moment in history, Allah (SWT), the All-Knowing, created Adam (AS) as His solitary representative. He then instructed the angels to prostrate themselves in front of Adam (AS) to carry out a dignified and remarkable ritual. In revenge for being awarded superiority, Iblis disobeyed Allah’s order. Everyone else bowed down to Adam, but he did not.

He conferred wisdom on man and provided him with various tips to ensure that he always won the competition with Iblis. Meanwhile, after being beaten in the initial victory, Iblis and Adam (AS) must return to Earth. Iblis’ unending pursuit for the ultimate loss of humanity began at that point. Adam (AS) was ashamed and begged Allah for pardon after being vanquished by Iblis’ fraudulent and diplomatic scheme. Allah, the Most Merciful, pardoned him and sent him to a brief exile on Earth with specific directions. Adam’s (AS) subsequent life was fortunate.

The Holy Qur’an’s account of Adam’s (AS) birth and the initial calamity is summarized below. Allah says ‘When your Lord said to the angels, ‘I am going to make a representative on earth,’ the angels said, ‘Will you create someone on Earth who will cause strife and cause bloodshed? But we are always praising you and remembering your holy being. He said: Surely I know what you do not know. And Allah taught Adam the names of all things. Then he presented the whole thing to the angels. He said, “Tell me the names of these, if you are truthful.” They said, You are holy! We do not know anything, but what you have taught us (besides them), surely you are the one with the true knowledge and wisdom. God said, O Adam! Tell the angels the names of these. Then, when he mentioned the names of all of them, he said, “Did I not tell you that I know all the secrets of the heavens and the earth?” And I know what you reveal and what you conceal. When I commanded the angels to prostrate to Adam, they all prostrated except Iblis. He refused to obey orders and showed arrogance. As a result, he became one of the disbelievers’ (Surah Baqarah: 30-34).

The great book Al-Quran contains a comprehensive discussion concerning the miraculous origin of the human race and the course of events, which is one of its unique aspects. Their goals, purposes, and meanings are undeniably similar. The verses above have been repeated so many times that no one can get away with creating excuses to be content. It is hardly an exaggeration to state that the Prophet Adam (AS) was instructed to prostrate here, albeit indirectly, to the best human spirit and the entire human race. As a result, the beautiful verses of the Holy Qur’an are an infallible means of raising any human soul.

Soil is definitely one of the fundamental sources of human genesis in the verses so far considered. As a result, he has the temperament and behavior of a man of the Earth, a man who is very tolerant and tranquil. The message of human ancestry, nature, and arrival is clean. Adam (AS), the human race’s leader, fell to Iblis to establish his true, plain, simple humanity – a vital lesson for him to learn throughout his life. It acted as a beacon for him, but it also functioned as a beacon for his children later in life.

After Adam (AS) was briefly exiled from heaven and descended to Earth, their reproduction began according to God’s will. The Almighty God launched human birth in a major effort to earn the world’s people’s undivided obedience, real regard, reverence, devotion, love, etc. This has also been beautifully described in the Holy Quran. ‘It is He who created you from a single soul, and made from it its mate, that he might find comfort with her. So when he had covered her, she bore a light burden and passed [some time] with it. When she had grown heavy, they both invoked Allah, their Lord: ‘If You give us a healthy [child], we will be surely grateful.’ (Surah A’raf: 189).

Then, in a similar message to the above verse, Allah called upon mankind all over the world and said, ‘O human society! Be careful of (your duty to) your Lord, Who created you from a single being and created its mate of the same (kind) and spread from them two, many men and women; And be careful of (your duty to) Allah, by Whom you seek one another, and be careful of (your duty to) relatives; Surely Allah is aware of you ‘(Surah Nisa: 1).

Allah Almighty has created man in beautiful shape. Modern scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of God’s creation through new research. Allah the Almighty says in the Qur’an, ‘O people who have eyes! You study and learn ‘(Surah Hashr 59/2). Throughout the ages, scientists have been more astonished at the creation of space than at the creation of man and the discovery of new information day by day. Allah the Almighty said in Qur’an in this regard, ‘The creation of the heavens and the Earth is more difficult than the creation of man. But most people do not realize it.’

Writer: Md. Mekail Ahmed

Researcher and book writer

Student, ICMAB, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Email: mekailahmed117 @gmail.com