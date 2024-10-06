A Humane Approach to Begging

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recently called for the decriminalization of begging, advocating for a more compassionate approach that emphasizes rehabilitation and support over punitive measures. The NHRC recommends repealing the outdated Bombay Prevention of Begging Act, which criminalizes begging and imposes harsh penalties.

Islamic Teachings on Begging

Islamic teachings generally discourage begging, promoting self-reliance and hard work instead. Several hadiths emphasize the dignity of earning one’s livelihood through honest means. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) encouraged individuals to work hard, even in manual labor, rather than relying on alms. However, Islam also recognizes the need to support those genuinely in need through charity (Sadaqah) and mandatory almsgiving (Zakat).

The Social Worker’s Perspective

During my master’s in social work at Jamia Millia Islamia, I worked with the NGO Ashray Adhikar Abhiyan and witnessed the impact of the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act (BPBA) on marginalized communities. This law, dating back to the 1920s, criminalizes begging and imposes severe penalties, including imprisonment for first-time and repeat offenders. I observed the fear among the marginalized whenever the Sewa Kuteer van, which rounds up beggars, appeared.

Advocacy for Change

Under the guidance of Dr. Archana Dassi, I conducted research revealing that the BPBA’s broad definition of begging allows for arbitrary arrests and harassment of vulnerable individuals. The harsh penalties are counterproductive, preventing individuals from seeking employment or improving their circumstances. The act disproportionately affects children, the elderly, and the disabled, violating several provisions of the Indian Constitution.

My fieldwork experience highlighted the urgent need for changes to the BPBA. Together with various stakeholders, we designed and implemented an advocacy campaign to raise awareness about the criminalization of homelessness. One of our key successes was forming a coalition of NGOs and civil society organizations dedicated to advocating for the repeal or amendment of the BPBA.

Sustained efforts are necessary to ensure the voices of the marginalized are heard and to achieve lasting change. Building stronger networks, increasing public awareness, and continuously engaging with policymakers are crucial steps toward decriminalizing begging and ensuring dignity and security for all individuals.