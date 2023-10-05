Everything in the Heavens and Earth Belongs to God Alone

Respond to your Lord before there comes, by God’s will, a day that cannot be put off. There shall be no refuge for you on that day, nor shall you be able to deny your sins. If they turn away, We have not sent you to be their keeper. Your only duty is to deliver the message [entrusted to you]. When We give man a taste of Our grace, he rejoices in it, but if misfortune befalls him on account of what he has done with his own hands, he is bereft of gratitude. To God belongs sovereignty over the heavens and the earth. He creates what He wills. He grants female offspring to whomever He will, and male to whomever He will; Or gives both male and female to whomever He wills, and causes whomever He wills to be barren. He is all-knowing, infinite in His power. (Consultation, Al-Shura, 42: 47-50)

The surah addresses those who stubbornly opposed the Prophet’s message with an order to respond to their Lord before such a fate comes upon them, all of a sudden, when they will be without support. A directive to the Prophet is added instructing him to turn away from them if they persist in their rejection. His task though is only to deliver his message; he is not responsible for anyone: “Respond to your Lord before there comes, by God’s will, a day that cannot be put off. There shall be no refuge for you on that day, nor shall you be able to deny your sins. If they turn away, We have not sent you to be their keeper. Your only duty is to deliver the message (entrusted to you). When We give man a taste of Our grace, he rejoices in it, but if misfortunes befall him on account of what he has done with his own hands, he is bereft of gratitude”.

Having made the warning and the directive abundantly clear, these verses portray the nature of the one who opposes the divine message and stubbornly refuses to submit to its truth. He is fickle, wildly rejoicing when he is granted something of God’s grace and panicking in the face of adversity. In such a situation, man often transgresses all bounds and shows no gratitude for what he is given: “When We give the man a taste of Our grace, he rejoices in it, but if misfortune befalls him on account of what he has done with his own hands, he is bereft of gratitude”.

By way of comment on this, the surah makes absolutely clear that whatever happiness or misfortune, affluence or scarcity befalls man is determined by God. It is very strange therefore for someone, who reacts in this way to blessings and misfortune, to turn away from God when He holds all the strings affecting his life: “To God belongs sovereignty over the heavens and the earth. He creates what He wills. He grants female offspring to whomever He wills, and male to whomever He wills; Or gives both male and female to whomever He wills, and causes whomever He wills to be barren. He is all-knowing, infinite in His power.”

Offspring is an aspect of what man is given or denied. It is something very dear to man. Since human nature is very sensitive to procreation, looking at it from this angle is more effective. The surah spoke earlier of man’s provisions and how they are given in plentiful or scant measure. Offspring is a different aspect of what God provides man with. It is no different from money, however, in the way it is granted.

These verses begin by stating that everything in the heavens and earth belongs to God alone. This introduction fits with every detail that follows this statement of general ownership. The same is true of the succeeding sentence: “He creates what He wills.” This emphasizes the effect the verse aims to generate, directing man, who loves every good thing, to turn to God who creates everything that man loves and dislikes.

Further details are given of what God may grant or withhold. He may grant female offspring to anyone. He also grants male children to anyone He chooses. Alternatively, He may give offspring of both kinds to anyone. The fourth situation is that He may deny offspring altogether, making people barren. What is important to remember is that all these situations are determined by God’s will. None interferes in His decision which is based on His perfect knowledge and executed by His power: “He is all-knowing, infinite in His power.”

As it draws to its conclusion, the surah picks up its main theme again, which is the truth of revelation and message. It speaks of the nature of this contact between God and His chosen servants and how it is done. It asserts that such contact has actually taken place with the last messenger, Muhammad (peace be upon him). This last contact has a definite objective God wishes to accomplish, namely, providing guidance along a straight path to whoever chooses to be guided.