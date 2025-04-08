Faith in Times of Trial

This is not the first time Muslims have faced difficult times. I’m not referring to distant history the Mongol invasions, the fall of great Islamic civilizations but to events in our own lifetimes, especially in Independent India.

In such moments, we must hold fast to our certainties: Aqīdah (faith), Taqwā (consciousness of Allah), Imān (belief), and Adab (etiquette). These foundational principles must guide our response to hardship.

The core of our identity is our unwavering faith in Allah. This means striving both individually and collectively to uphold His commandments, even at the most basic level. As followers of The Seal of the Prophets ﷺ, we must blend strategic effort with sincere worship, standing firm in prayer, charity, and justice, while entrusting the outcome to Allah.

Hasbun’ Allāhu wa Ni’mal Wakeel. Wa Ni’mal Maula, Wa Ni’mal Naseer.

(Sufficient is Allah for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs. The Best Guardian and the Best Helper.)