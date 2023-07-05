God did not Create Anything in Vain

Allah says in the Qur’an, “And We have not created the heavens and the earth and all that is between them, except with the Truth; and indeed, the Last Day will come, therefore (O dear Prophet Mohammed – peace and blessings be upon him), forbear graciously. Indeed your Lord only is the Great Creator, the All-Knowing.” [Surah: Hijr, Verses: 85-86]

Maybe you still don’t understand for what purpose God has created you, for what purpose He has sent you to earth. If there were no people, the earth would be destroyed? All the trees would stop giving flower-fruit-cereal-oxygen to the earth. Fish production would have been stopped in canal-river-sea? Indiscriminately desolation of forest plants? Extinct animals? The moon and the sun would stop giving light? Would it stop raining from the sky? If none of these happens in your absence, then wake up your conscience, your brain, which is more powerful than 250 terabytes capacity, search God, for what purpose the owner has created you, you will easily know.

Allah did not create any weeds or seaweeds in vain. Come to think of it, this seaweed is playing an important role in preventing global warming. In the process of photosynthesis, seaweed absorbs carbon dioxide from the water and releases oxygen. Through this process, by increasing the availability of oxygen in the water, algae make a significant contribution to our biodiversity by allowing other aquatic organisms to live. Seaweed absorbs heat from seawater as an essential component of the photosynthesis process. And in this way algae are playing a big role in preventing global warming by keeping water temperature under control. Besides, seaweed also increases the primary productivity of water.

Seaweed is very nutritious. Seaweeds are also important as food. Seaweed contains protein, vitamins, calcium, phosphorus, iron, fat, beta carotene, carbohydrates, sodium, sulphur, copper, zinc, cobalt, iodine, potassium, and magnesium. Also contains vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, vitamin D, and vitamin K.

A substance called carotene in red and brown algae reduces the risk of cancer in the human body. Algae prevent diarrhea and tumor growth and help reduce high blood pressure in the human body due to the presence of a type of substance called carrageenan. Spirulina algae increase the body’s digestive power, protect against pathogens, and increase immunity. Spirulina algae are helpful in preventing AIDS. An alternative to breakfast and rice is a snack made from a seaweed known as ‘Seahood Milk Shake’.

He did not unnecessarily create the light of the sun, the water of the river, the waves of the sea, or the fresh air of tranquility, scientists have now been able to produce electricity from everything through advanced technology. Why should household waste, cattle waste, or human excreta be discarded? Even from these, people’s essential gas is now being produced.

Allah says in the Qur’an, “And We have not created the heavens and the earth and all that is between them, except with the Truth; and indeed the Last Day will come, therefore (O dear Prophet Mohammed – peace and blessings be upon him), forbear graciously. Indeed your Lord only is the Great Creator, the All Knowing.” [Surah: Hijr, Verses: 85-86]

How much precious time do we waste? However, we do not have the time to think about this well-crafted sky of Allah. Allah says, “And We built above you seven strong layers.” [Surah Naba, verse 12] How many plans and great preoccupations do we have with the life of the transitory world? Allah Ta’ala, therefore, says in the Qur’an, “And We have made the sky a roof, protected; and they turn away from its signs.” [Surah Al-Anbiya, verse 32]. Shouldn’t we think about the creation of the heavens and the earth? Shouldn’t we think about the creator? The great creator who has done so much for us. Why are we so stingy to express gratitude to the great God?

The sky also has a unique beauty. Where is the end of the beauty of this beautiful sky? A kind of the beauty of the sky in the light of day. Another beauty of the night sky. It goes without saying that the extraordinary aurora can be seen in the night sky of Canada, and Norway. Norway, the land of the night sun, where there are six consecutive months of day and six consecutive months of night, is how wonderful it looks.

The blue sky of the day changes its form into a solitary wax, covered with black color, then the silver light of millions of stars shines on the black sky. Is it possible to create such an atmosphere even if all the artificial lights of the world are combined? What would be the value of the moon without the sky? Who knows if the tourists flocked to see the sun in the morning without the sky in the land of sunrise in Japan or to see the sunset on the beach! The space research organization NASA has recently taken a picture with the James Webb telescope and it has caused a stir around the world. So much in one picture and what would they do if they could see the Mastermind behind such a beautiful space?

Undoubtedly, Allah Ta’ala is the Creator and controller of the entire universe. He did not create the universe and leave it aimlessly, but all creation is under His control. It is not possible for anyone to go beyond the boundaries set by Him. All things created by Allah are dynamic. And Almighty Allah is the organizer of this movement and consciousness. He created this earth step by step. This is the rule of His creation. The same rule can be seen if we look at nature. Everything on the earth grows gradually and moves towards perfection step by step. The whole universe could have been created in one moment if Allah willed but instead, He created the world step by step. In this, He taught people slowness and steadiness.