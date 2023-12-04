Hastening the Last Hour The Time That May Well Be Near

“It is Allah, Almighty who has bestowed revelation from on high, setting forth the truth, and established the balance. For all you know, the Last Hour may well be near. Those who do not believe in it seek to hasten it, whereas the believers stand in awe of it and know it to be the truth. Those who argue about the Last Hour have gone far astray. God is most kind towards His creatures. He provides for whomever He wills. He is the Powerful, the Almighty. To anyone who desires a harvest in the life to come, We shall grant an increase in his harvest; whereas to the one who desires a harvest in this world, We shall give a share of it, but he will have no share in the life to come”.(Consultation, Al-Shura: 42: 17-20)

The surah describes people’s different attitudes to the Last Hour, which is a Qur’anic expression denoting the arrival of the Day of Judgment: “Those who do not believe in it seek to hasten it, whereas the believers stand in awe of it and know it to be the truth.” The ones who do not believe in it neither feel its seriousness nor understand what awaits them when it comes. Hence, it is no wonder that they take a frivolous attitude asking for it to be hastened. In contrast, the believers are certain of it and, as a result, they shudder as they think about it, dreading its outcome. They know what it is like when it finally comes. They also know it to be the truth, for they have always had their bond with the truth. Whereas, “those who argue about the Last Hour have gone far astray.” Having gone far astray, it is difficult for them to turn back.

Harvest in this World

The surah now speaks about the sustenance God, out of His grace, provides for all people. “God is most kind towards His creatures. He provides for whomever He wills. He is the Powerful, the Almighty.” The link between this verse and the previous one speaking about the Last Hour and the different attitudes people take towards it seems unclear. However, it becomes very apparent when we read the next verse: “To anyone who desires a harvest in the life to come, We shall grant an increase in his harvest; whereas to the one who desires a harvest in this world, We shall give a share of it, but he will have no share in the life to come.” God provides for all His servants, the good and the bad, the believer and the unbeliever. People are too weak to be able to provide for themselves. God has brought them into life and given them what meets their basic needs. Had he chosen not to provide for the unbelievers and the wrongdoers, they would not have had anything and would have died of thirst and hunger.

Had this been the scenario, God’s purpose of giving them life and allowing them a chance to do what may be counted for or against them would not have been fulfilled. Therefore, He attached the question of provisions to different factors related to life situations and personal abilities. He made it part of the test people undergo in this life and the result of which is known only in the life to come. Thus, it has nothing to do with belief or unbelief, goodness of character or personality. Furthermore, God has made both this life and the life to come as a harvest for people, and they choose the type of harvest they want. A person who wants to have the harvest of life to come will work to achieve this. God will help such people because of what they intend and bless their work. They will not only have their harvest in the life to come but will also have whatever God has apportioned to them of provisions in this life. They will lose nothing of it.

Means of Earning a Livelihood

On the contrary, their provisions in this world may be, as far as they are concerned, the means to achieve their harvest in the life to come. Such people use what God provides for them, investing, enjoying, and spending it only in ways that are acceptable to, and please Him. By contrast, those who desire only a harvest in this life will have the provisions God has allocated for them, denying them nothing of this, but they will have nothing in the life to come. They do not work for such a harvest, and as a result, they receive nothing. A glance at each group is sufficient to expose the folly of the one who desires only their harvest in this life. God grants both groups the provisions they will have in this life as He has determined. No one will miss out on any of it. What is achieved in the life to come is that which people actually desire and work for. Among those who work only for the harvest of this life, we find some who are rich and some who are poor, according to their means of earning a livelihood. Such means are interlinked with general situations, local circumstances, and personal abilities. The same applies in equal measure to those who desire a harvest in the life to come.

There is absolutely no difference between the two groups in this present life concerning their livelihood. The difference, however, will be obvious in the life to come. So, what folly makes anyone abandon the harvest of the life to come, when this will not change his lot in this life even by a small measure? Ultimately, the matter is determined by the truth and the balance established by the book God has revealed. Truth and justice are evidently seen in providing sustenance for all people, and all living things, as also in increasing the harvest of the life to come or denying the same to those who desire only this present life.