How can we find God?

The great Creator has hidden so many mercies, blessings, and mysteries in all corners of the world, in water, soil, space, or under the earth that it is never possible for a human being to penetrate all its secrets. In all of creation, there is a greater mystery hidden in what we do not see than what we see visually. Surely Allah’s mercy is in that blue sky which has been standing as a secure roof over our heads from the beginning of creation till today without any pole. Surely Allah’s mercy is in the nail-like mountains that act as pillars of the earth, the secret is in the soil of the underworld on which every living thing roams, without any suggestion from us, the great Creator has built such a strong foundation that the billion-year-old earth with its entire universe could never be buried underground. Undoubtedly, this soil contains the deepest secrets from which flowers, fruits, and various plants useful for humans are produced. Trees that produce life-saving oxygen. It is not possible to live even a moment without oxygen, all of which are the glory of God’s infinite power. All these are done only at the behest of Allah. Allah gave eyes to see, ears to hear, and brains to think. To sit blindly even though you have the light of eyes, to be deaf even though you have the power of hearing, to not be able to melt your heart with the sweet melody of the Qur’an, to not understand even if you have a heart, not to judge even if you can judge, not an act of the intelligent person. There is no room for skepticism. From the beginning to the end of the day, every moment is unique. From the crowing dawn to the frosty soft morning, from the hot midday sun to the dull afternoon, from the twinkling of the lamp in the evening sky to the midnight moon or the sleep of tranquility for the tired man after endless work shows the incomparable skill of the God’s creation. Thinking deeply about God’s creation will make the believer’s faith strong and wash the skeptic’s moss of skepticism. Thousands of curiosities will be born in the mind of the believer. Because the Creator is as mysterious as His creation. Every heart attains true peace by surrendering to the One Lord Allah.

Allah is the creator of the universe. He is the greatest engineer. He is the greatest planner. He has created everything in this world with perfect skill. He has spread innumerable blessings all over the world. The intention is that people should enjoy all His blessings and worship Him alone. Seek the happiness of the eternal life of the hereafter by exploiting earthly blessings. One of these creations is the ocean. The ocean is a creation of God which is a storehouse of endless blessings for humans. The ocean is a great wonder of God’s creation. The ocean has always aroused curiosity among people since the dawn of civilization. People’s continuous research and exploration of the ocean are still going on.

The sight of the tide on the beach evokes many thoughts in the mind of the wise. The panic in the human mind increases as wave after wave of the ocean rushes the saltwater forward. The tides in the sea remind people of the ups and downs of human life, and of suffering, reminding them that people can be rich at one moment and poor at another moment. The ocean is an endless treasure of diversity and wonder. The more people study about the ocean, the more knowledge they gain. Allah has hidden in the sea a treasure of abundant goodness for people. Various mineral resources including oil, gas, and gold have been stored in Sea. Humans will benefit from extensive research and discovery in the ocean. Therefore, the Quran has encouraged thinking and research about the sea. Allah Ta’ala says: “Do you not see that Allah has subjected to you whatever is on the earth and the ships which run through the sea by His command? And He restrains the sky from falling upon the earth, unless by His permission. Indeed Allah, to the people, is Kind and Merciful.” [Surah Hajj, verse 65]

Without any doubt, Allah’s plan is the best. Since the beginning of the creation of the earth, the Almighty Allah has scattered all those secrets all over the world, which people cannot yet imagine. So it can be said that the sea is the reservoir of all the strange mysteries. In the near future, there may be discoveries from the sea that we can’t imagine yet, it’s just a matter of time. Allah says in the Qur’an, “And the things He has created for you in the earth, of numerous colours; indeed this is a sign for people who remember. It is He who disposed of the sea [for your benefit] that you may eat from its fresh meat and obtain from it ornaments which you wear, and you see the ships plowing through it, that you may seek His bounty and that you may give thanks.” [Surah Nahl, verses 13-14]