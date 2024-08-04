Iran Leads Islamic Countries in Water Technology, Ranks Fourth Globally

Iran has achieved a leading position among Islamic countries in various fields of water technology, including multi-stage flash distillation, multi-effect distillation, steam compression distillation, reverse osmosis, and membrane distillation, as reported by the Web of Science database. Ahmad Fazelzadeh highlighted this accomplishment.

Globally, the United States and China hold the first and second positions in the number of scientific publications on water technology. In 2022, Iran ranked fourth worldwide in this field, according to Mohammad Hemmat, an official from the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

The Vice Presidency aims to elevate Iran to the third position through strategic planning. Previously, Iran was ranked sixth globally by SCImago in 2021. Currently, only China, the United States, and India surpass Iran, while all European countries rank lower in this scientific domain.

Over the past 25 years, Iran has outperformed several advanced nations, including England, Germany, Canada, France, Russia, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and Norway.