Islamic Identity – The Muslim’s Purpose of Life

Islam is a religion that provides every Muslim with a code of conduct for their life. It’s not only a religion in which we practice the acts of worship (like prayer, fasting in the month of Ramadan, Paying the obligatory Zakah, and performing Hajj) without linking all these acts of worship to other aspects of life.

Instead, Holding good manners with other people, giving charity to the poor, trading, or working; are things on which the acts of worship should be reflected.

The Muslims who pray five times a day should realize that this prayer provides their soul with an energetic and positive perspective on life. In prayer, we make Dua and ask Allah swt about things we need in our life.

Likewise, we fast in Ramadan to learn patience in putting off our desires- like food or drink – to face life after Ramadan with more strength.

Islam aims to strengthen the Muslim’s soul to hold life’s responsibility and face tribulations and trials with a stronger heart.

This means that the believer should deal with acts of worship this way. That is to perform them in a way that reflects in one’s heart, mind, soul, and behavior.

The disorders in one’s personality are actually a hesitation or problem in the “faith/Iman” of one’s heart, which reflects something wrong in one’s input of acts of worship. As for it is supposed to be reflected in one’s heart.

The Prophet (SAW) said, “If one does not eschew lies and false conduct, Allah does not need that he should abstain from his food and his drink.” [Al-Bukhari].

The Hadith refers to the fact that fasting in Ramadan is abstaining from food and drink and other evil acts (such as lying, backbiting, gossip, … etc.).

The Muslim who is trying to stick to the Islamic morals and ethics in every aspect of life understands well that Islam is a way of life that preserves the Identity of one to be identified only as a Muslim who should worship only one God. It is the sound, solid belief inside the hearts of all Prophets and messengers, like the Prophet Yusuf (may Allah be pleased with him) said in Surat Yusuf:

“O my two companions of the prison! (I ask you): are many lords differing among themselves better, or the One Allah, Supreme and Irresistible?” (Surat Yusuf: 39).

So the sound belief in one’s heart that is performed in acts of worship, which should be reflected in one’s behavior with others and in his doings, actually represents the “Real Identity “of the Muslim. The Muslims should try to acquire their Identity only from the sound belief in Allah and should struggle to get this reflected in a person’s daily life, in everything.

Every Muslim should try to form their Identity based only on believing in Allah and doing everything only for the sake of Allah.

Islam is a complete religion, and it should be our essential real Identity that continues with us till death and is not left behind as a profession or any other thing.

If every Muslim deal with Islam as an entire Identity, this will get him far from turbulences that might storm with one’s heart far from Allah.

The Muslim’s real Identity is not one’s own profession or job as a Doctor, Engineer, or teacher. But instead, the domain is the reflection of one’s Islamic real stable Identity that should govern all his traits, starting intrinsically from one’s heart and reflected on his behavior with others.

The profession that holds a meaning attached to one’s Identity gives the Muslim a purpose in life as genuine as the message of Islam.

For instance, the doctor, teacher, engineer, or anyone who uses his profession to serve others for Allah’s sake, and has this intention to apply Islam as his way of life, will then hold a real steadfast faith that preserves one’s soul from anxiety.

Anxiety is the door to one’s personality illnesses, and simple Islam preserves one’s soul from these troubles.

Islam is a complete religion, and it should be our essential real Identity that continues with us till death and is not left behind as a profession or any other thing.

We ask Allah swt to grant us with sound heart, increase our faith in Him, and bring our Islamic belief as our everlasting way of life, Amin.