When the call to prayer is heard

A new hope is born.

You and I perceive.

It’s the crack of the dawn.

The day breaks in

And birds chirp a sound.

The flowers bloom.

Tranquility is found.

Prayer mats unfurl.

The Almighty is praised.

With a deep belief in heart

The first prostration takes place.

In the remembrance of Allah

Salah is observed.

And for the chosen ones

Parts of heavens are reserved.

Yumna Fazal