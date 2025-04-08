Rethinking Traditions: From Me to Us

Is it me or my thoughts? This question often arises when we face situations where traditions dictate our actions, yet we fail to understand their origins or purpose. It’s time to reflect on whether these age-old customs truly serve a meaningful purpose or if we can reimagine them to better serve society.

A Painful Reflection

Recently, I visited a young widow with two children. She sat quietly in the corner of her home, dressed in white, as per tradition, while visitors handed her small sums of money as a gesture of sympathy. Her pain was palpable, but what struck me most was her story.

She shared how, during her husband’s long illness, she struggled to make ends meet. No one offered financial or emotional support when she needed it most. Yet, after his passing, people came to express their sympathy with money that could have been far more useful during her husband’s treatment.

Questioning Priorities

This encounter led me to question societal norms. Why do we prioritize extravagant gestures for the well-off, such as expensive wedding gifts, over helping those in genuine need? Weddings, often a display of wealth, are already a time of joy and abundance. Do they require further lavishness from guests?

Imagine if the money spent on extravagant gifts were redirected to support a family facing financial or medical crises. Simplifying such traditions could make weddings more meaningful and allow resources to be used for greater societal good.

The State of Mind of the Needy

Consider the mental state of someone bedridden with illness. Beyond the physical pain, the burden of financial insecurity weighs heavily on them, intensifying their suffering. They wonder how to afford treatment or meet basic household needs, leading to emotional and mental anguish.

As a society, can’t we step in to offer not just financial aid but also emotional support to ease their burden?

Shifting Focus from “Me” to “Us”

It’s time to move beyond individualistic thinking and embrace a collective spirit. A sick person is not an isolated being but a reflection of our shared humanity. By helping those in need, we foster a culture of compassion that ensures support when we ourselves might need it someday.

Reimagining Norms

We must re-evaluate societal norms, distinguishing between traditions that uplift and those that merely perpetuate outdated practices. By aligning our actions with empathy and practicality, we can build a more just and supportive community.

Let’s reconsider our choices and shift our focus from self-centered traditions to collective well-being.

“What you give, you receive.”