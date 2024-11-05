Revisiting Islamic Thought: The Journey from Classical to Modernism

Pristine Islam articulated a scientific understanding of humanity’s role in relation to God and the universe, aiming to establish a moral order through Quranic socioeconomic principles. This vision fostered a sense of equality, which the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) successfully implemented in Arabia. However, after his passing, the integrity of the Islamic state faced significant challenges, particularly during the reign of the third caliph, leading to a disintegration of both state and community under the fourth caliph.

The religio-political conflicts that ensued harmed societal welfare and disrupted socioeconomic reforms. According to Ibn Taimiyya, the period until 425 AH marked the zenith of Islamic disciplines, while subsequent centuries saw a decline as conjecture overshadowed scientific reasoning, leading to the emergence of various interpretations of Islam.

Ghazali attempted to unify law, theology, and mysticism but sacrificed rationalism for personal experience, which ultimately led to the dominance of faith over reason in orthodox Islam. Conversely, Ibn al-Arabi’s speculative philosophy further separated reason from intuition, neglecting the need for a harmonious relationship between the two.

Dr. Fazlur Rahman epitomized the fusion of traditional and modern knowledge. His work, alongside the revitalization efforts of Ibn Abdul Wahab and Shah Wali Allah, sought to address the decline in Islamic intellectualism, emphasizing a reformation that aligned Islam with modern societal needs.

In the 19th century, Syed Jamal al-Din Afghani emerged as a pivotal figure, advocating for an Islam that embraced reason and science while rejecting materialism. Following him, Sir Syed and

Mohammad Abduh attempted to modernize Islamic thought but faced criticism for their limited vision.

This led to a schism in Islamic modernism, where one faction embraced secularism and the other leaned towards fundamentalism, as observed in both the subcontinent and the Middle East. Scholars like Jacques Berque noted a troubling trend of militancy and intellectualism either seeking an unfeasible authenticity or a disconnected modernism.

Allama Iqbal expanded upon Afghani’s legacy in his work, “Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam,” which laid foundational ideas for modern Islamic thought. Ultimately, Dr. Fazlur Rahman synthesized these influences, harmonizing revelation, reason, and worldly reality into a coherent discourse, positioning his legacy as a guiding beacon for future generations.

The exploration of these themes raises an essential question: Are we prepared to embrace this journey towards a more integrated understanding of Islam in the modern world?

The original article was published in Dawn on September 27, 2024.