Scientific Identification and Significance of OUD and Qust in Prophetic Medicine

Introduction to Qust (Costus) in Prophetic Medicine

Costus, known in Arabic as “Qust” or “Oud al-Hindi,” is a highly regarded medicinal herb in Islamic tradition, frequently mentioned in Prophetic teachings for its numerous healing properties. It has various names in different languages: Costus in English, French, and German; Costo in Italian; Kust and Kushta in Persian, Urdu, Hindi, and other regional languages across India. Scientifically, it is identified as Saussurea costus (Fale) Lipsch., a perennial herb from the Asteraceae family, primarily found in the Himalayan region of India.

Prophetic Traditions on Costus (Qust)

The importance of Costus in Prophetic medicine is highlighted in several hadiths (sayings of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him):

1. The Prophet (SAW) advised against pressing children’s tonsils and recommended using ‘Ud Al-Hindi,’ which he stated cures seven diseases, including pleurisy. (Bukhari)

2. He also mentioned, “The best medicines you may treat yourselves with are cupping and Costus.” (Bukhari, Tirmidhi, Nasai, Mawatta Imam Malik)

3. Qust Al-Hindi and Qust Al-Baheri are identified as the same, similar to how “Al-Kafur” and “Al-Qafur” are interchangeable. (Bukhari)

4. The Prophet (SAW) discouraged torturing children with tonsillitis by pressing the tonsils, instead recommending Qust. (Bukhari, Muslim)

5. Costus was emphasized for its efficacy in treating pleurisy and as a general remedy. (Ibn Maja)

6. He advised using Qust Al-Hindi (Costus) and Warus (Pseudo-Saffron) rather than pressing children’s throats when they suffer from tonsillitis. (Mustadrak Al-Hakim)

7. Marine Costus was specifically recommended for treating pleurisy. (As-Suyuti)

8. The Prophet (SAW) once entered Ayesha’s tent, where a child with a bleeding nose was present, and advised using Indian Costus instead of resorting to harmful treatments. (Muslim)

9. He encouraged being treated with Costus, acknowledging its many benefits. (As-Suyuti)

10. In another hadith, the Prophet (SAW) mentioned that ‘Ud al-Hindi (Costus) is a cure for seven diseases, including throat troubles and pleurisy. (Bukhari)

11. The Prophet (SAW) also highlighted the benefits of scarification and Costus as effective treatments. (Bukhari)

12. Costus was recommended for use after the monthly period in women. (As-Suyuti)

13. The Prophet (SAW) emphasized the therapeutic value of Oud al-Hindi (Costus) for treating seven diseases, including tonsillitis and pleurisy. (Bukhari)

Clarification on the Identity of Qust

There has been some confusion regarding the identity of Qust in ancient Arabic literature, with suggestions that it may refer to orris roots from the Iris family, commonly found in the Mediterranean region. However, based on various Prophetic traditions, it is clear that Qust, Qust al-Hindi, Oud al-Hindi, and Qust al-Baheri all refer to the same plant Saussurea costus obtained from India, specifically the Kashmir region. This plant was known as Qust al-Hind due to its Indian origin and Oud al-Hindi because “Oud” in Arabic means wood, and the roots of Qust are woody.

Contrary to some recent identifications, Oud al-Hindi in Prophetic medicine should not be confused with Agar (Aquilaria agallocha), which is native to Assam. During the Prophet’s time, only the root of Costus obtained from Kashmir was traded from India, and Agar was not yet known in the Arab world.

Medicinal Uses and Properties of Costus

Costus has a rich history of use in traditional medicine, particularly in high-altitude regions like Kashmir. Its roots and essential oils have been integral to Ayurveda and Unani medicine. The roots have been used to protect cotton and woolen shawls from insects, as well as in treating spasmodic diseases, coughs, asthma, cholera, and digestive disorders.

Costus roots are also applied externally as a paste made with rose water for treating swollen hands, feet, and obesity-related swelling. They are used as cooling lotions for sprains, contusions, and headaches. Additionally, Costus has been used in various forms, including as a stimulant, anti-inflammatory agent, antispasmodic, anodyne, aphrodisiac, astringent, bronchodilator, carminative, and stomachic.

The root contains several important chemical constituents, including acetic acid, alkaloids, camphene, caryophyllene, inulin, lactones, linalool, lupeol, myrcene, and many others, contributing to its diverse therapeutic properties.

Conclusion

The medicinal significance of Costus (Qust) in Prophetic medicine is well-documented and continues to be valued in traditional practices. It is essential to distinguish Costus from other similarly named substances and recognize its unique properties and applications as mentioned in Islamic tradition.

Note: Costus was once identified as Saussurea lappa but has recently been reclassified as Dolomiaea costus (Falc.) Kasana & A.K.Pandey.