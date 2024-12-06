The Decline of the Pursuit of Knowledge

Once Leaders in Science, Philosophy, and Innovation

Muslims were once at the forefront of knowledge, excelling in mathematics, philosophy, and science during the medieval era. The Quran and Hadith emphasize the pursuit of knowledge, with the very first revelation commanding, “Read in the name of your Lord who created…” (96:1-5). This divine inspiration led to a golden age of learning, where Muslim scholars profoundly contributed to world civilization.

The Abbasid caliphs established the Bait-ul-Hikmah (House of Wisdom) in Baghdad, a beacon of intellectual activity where Greek, Latin, Chinese, and Indian works were translated into Arabic. Centers of learning across Baghdad, Cordoba, and Samarkand fostered a culture of inquiry, producing luminaries such as Al-Khwarizmi (mathematics), Al-Razi (medicine), and Ibn Sina (philosophy). For centuries, Muslims dominated the intellectual and scientific fields, but this era of enlightenment began to fade by the 11th century.

Why the Decline?

Muslims’ intellectual dominance waned due to internal and external factors. While the Mongol invasion of Baghdad (1258 CE) and colonial exploitation played roles, the critical blow came from within. Theologians opposed philosophy and science, fearing they might undermine faith. Educational reforms by leaders like Nizam-ul-Mulk shifted university curricula toward religious studies, sidelining science and philosophy.

Key observatories, like Ulugh Beg’s in Samarkand and Taqi ad-Din’s in Istanbul, were dismantled due to ideological opposition. By the 15th century, scientific inquiry in the Muslim world had nearly ceased. The Ottoman Empire’s refusal to adopt the printing press until the 17th century further stalled progress. Meanwhile, Europe translated Muslim works, advancing their scientific and industrial revolutions and leaving the Muslim world behind.

Modern Challenges

Today, Muslims make up 25% of the global population but contribute just 1% of the world’s scientists and 6% of scientific publications. With low literacy rates and minimal investment in research, Muslim countries lag significantly behind Western nations.

While some visionaries, like Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Abduh, revived interest in scientific education, widespread progress remains elusive. Most Muslim Nobel laureates in science have conducted their research in Western institutions, highlighting the need for systemic reform.

The Way Forward: Integrated Education

The Quran calls for balancing worldly knowledge with spiritual values. Integrating science and ethics into the education system can revive the intellectual vigor of earlier centuries. This approach can also address social issues like poverty. For example, zakat funds could support education, enabling long-term economic growth and self-reliance.

Organizations like IMPMS and DiscoverSTEM are nurturing critical thinking and innovation among young Muslims. By encouraging students to explore STEM fields and problem-solving, they aim to foster the next generation of scientists and intellectuals.

Renewed Renaissance

The Muslim world needs a renaissance in science and philosophy, supported by an intellectual environment that values inquiry and innovation. As the Quran states, “God will never change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves” (13:11). Renewing the pursuit of knowledge as an act of worship can rekindle the spirit of discovery and progress that once defined Islamic civilization.

Dr. Basheer Ahmed is a former professor of psychiatry at Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, and chairman emeritus of the Muslim Community Center for Human Services, Dallas.