The Significance of Da’awah Efforts

Shaikha Momina al-Azzam, a renowned Islamic researcher and granddaughter of the prominent Egyptian Islamic scholar Shaikh Ali al-Tantawi, recently highlighted the risks that past migrations to non-Muslim lands have posed to the faith of Muslim communities. In a media report, she explained that many who migrated to countries with different civilizations and practices have lost their path in Islam. Those who objected to such migrations were often labeled as fanatics, narrow-minded, and backward.

Momina stated: “The advice of the wiser elders was simply overlooked. Thousands of Arab-Muslim families, mainly from African and Asian countries like Egypt, Lebanon, Somalia, Syria, etc., migrated to the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia in search of livelihood or education. Some boasted of a strong background in religion, traditions, and practices. Even I used to ridicule our own family elders’ policy of opposing such migrations. Now, having grown up and traveled to some of these countries and interacted with the settlers, I salute the foresight and warnings of those noble souls.”

Recently tasked with examining the impact of migration on the ‘Ramadhan Family,’ Momina researched various places in Europe and the U.S., uncovering 5,000 members of this clan. Her findings were alarming:

• Of those who migrated 100 years ago, 96% converted to other religions.

• Those who migrated 80 years ago saw a 75% conversion rate.

• Those who migrated 60 years ago had a 40% conversion rate to Christianity.

• Those who migrated 40 years ago saw 25% abandon Islam.

She recounted that one Shaikh who migrated to Ecuador with his family built a mosque and ensured proper religious education for his children. Sadly, none of his grandchildren remain Muslim today. Her own grandfather, Shaikh Ali al-Tantawi, migrated to the USA around 40 years ago. Today, 16 of his grandchildren have abandoned Islam. She found that 98 members of the ‘Ramadhan’ clan who migrated to Ecuador in 1923 are now Christians. Despite her efforts to remind them of their original faith, they refused to revert.

Islam is more than just a belief; it offers a comprehensive way of life necessary for success in this world and the hereafter. Its knowledge requires effort, and its principles must be adhered to in practical life. Neglecting this, even unintentionally, risks one’s faith. Financial hardship may affect daily life, but neglecting faith poses a far greater danger. Prolonged neglect can lead to deviation from the righteous path and ultimately abandoning faith. Momina has seen Muslim cemeteries in Australia with non-Muslim names on epitaphs and siblings belonging to different faiths. In such societies, changing faith is as easy as changing clothes. While seeking livelihood and a decent living is not unlawful in Islam, faith must remain the highest priority.

Present Day Situation: More Serious Remedy

The most effective way to safeguard one’s faith (Eiman) is to maintain constant contact with the mosque by offering the five daily obligatory prayers. This approach offers several benefits, including opportunities for learning, strengthening fraternity, and fostering social cohesiveness. Those planning to study abroad are advised to first acquire the necessary religious knowledge. With the current catastrophic and challenging situation, it is not just the responsibility of Ulema and scholars but every individual and faithful Muslim to seriously worry and do everything possible to preserve their faith.