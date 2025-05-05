When Progress Forgets the Soul: Restoring Humanity in a Modern World

Generation of Advancements, A Crisis of Compassion

We are the children of the 21st century a generation that has achieved astounding technological feats and material comforts. Yet, in our race for progress, we’ve abandoned what makes us truly human: sincerity, empathy, and spiritual depth. Today, we see many people but rarely, true humanity.

The modern world celebrates luxury and self-indulgence. The rich own homes too large to fill, while the poor struggle to find shelter for growing families. The chasm between abundance and deprivation has never been wider.

Faith-Based Balance: The Islamic Blueprint

Islam teaches us to bridge this divide with justice and compassion. The Quran reminds us:

“And those in whose wealth is a recognized right. For the needy who asks and for those deprived.”

(Surah Al-Ma’arij 70:24–25)

Zakat, a pillar of our faith, is more than charity it is an obligation designed to circulate wealth and uplift society. In earlier Islamic societies, communal well-being was a shared value, not just a government policy.

Connected but Distant: The Paradox of Technology

While digital tools have shortened global distances, they’ve widened the emotional gap between loved ones. The smartphone once meant to connect often isolates. True connection now feels rare, replaced by curated lives on screens.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) emphasized human warmth and sincerity:

“A smile is charity.”

(Sahih Muslim)

We need fewer “likes” and more genuine kindness.

The Spiritual Drift: When Screens Replace Scriptures

Our hearts turn more quickly to social media than to sacred texts. Virtual life thrives, while our inner life starves. The Quran warned of such neglect:

“And the Messenger will say, ‘O my Lord! Indeed, my people have taken this Quran as a forsaken thing.’”

(Surah Al-Furqan 25:30)

Once, families gathered around the Quran; today, we scroll in silence. Reclaiming this spiritual routine could be our first step back to moral grounding.

Values Lost at Home

Modern society glorifies independence but forgets interdependence especially within families. A mother can raise ten children with love, but the same children often find caring for her in old age a burden.

The Quran says:

“Be grateful to Me and to your parents; to Me is the final destination.”

(Surah Luqman 31:14)

And the Prophet (peace be upon him) taught:

“He is not one of us who does not show mercy to our young ones and respect to our elders.” (Sunan Abu Dawood)

This wasn’t just guidance it was a social ethic.

A System of Mercy: Welfare from the Prophet’s Way

Today’s society tolerates the irony of overfed wealth and starving poverty. But Islam teaches another model. Caliph Umar (RA) would roam the streets at night to help the hungry. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said:

“The best of you are those who feed others and return greetings of peace.”

(Sunan Abu Dawood)

Social justice in Islam is proactive, personal, and deeply rooted in compassion.

Modesty Over Market

In today’s world, the body is often sold for profit, while dignity is disregarded. Islam offers a different perspective one of modesty and mutual respect:

“Tell the believing men and women to lower their gaze and guard their modesty…”

(Surah An-Nur 24:30–31)

When societies upheld these values, dignity wasn’t sold it was preserved.

Surrounded Yet Alone

Our contact lists grow, but our hearts feel empty. We are never offline, yet rarely present. We own more, but appreciate less.

The Prophet (peace be upon him) reminded us:

“Richness is not having many possessions but being content with oneself.”

(Sahih al-Bukhari)

True wealth lies not in accumulation, but in contentment.

A Call to Rebalance: Reclaiming Meaning Over Materialism

We’ve learned how to make a living but not how to live. In our pursuit of worldly success, we’ve forgotten spiritual wisdom. The Quran offers a reminder:

“And do not forget your share of the world, and do good as Allah has done good to you. And desire not corruption in the land…”

(Surah Al-Qasas 28:77)

Our ancestors didn’t reject the world they balanced it with faith.

The Way Forward: Humanity Restored

In a world flooded with information, we’ve lost understanding. In a life full of things, we’ve lost meaning. Our souls are weary not for lack of progress, but for lack of purpose.

To rediscover humanity, we must return to what gives life value compassion, sincerity, humility, and divine guidance. Only then can we truly say that we are not just humans but human.

(Extract from Fridaytimes)