HomeReligion

Whose Perspective Should We Adopt When Reading the Quran?

0
Muslims Around the world welcome the New Islamic Year
The Three Dimensions of Islam and Their Impact on Psychological Well-Being
Scientific Identification and Significance of OUD and Qust in Prophetic Medicine

When reading the Quran, it is essential to approach it from the perspective of understanding Allah’s message, as it was intended to be conveyed. The Quran is not just a text to be read, but a divine guidance meant to be internalized and practiced. By seeking to understand the Quran from Allah’s perspective, we align ourselves with the true essence of the message, allowing it to transform our lives and guide us on the right path.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *