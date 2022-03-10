The Quran Foundation, Hyderabad Working Towards Making Lives Better!

The Quran Foundation (TQF) is a Registered and Non- Profit Organization based in Hyderabad working for the Educational, Economic, Social and Cultural Development of the poor and underprivileged sections of the society. Registered in 2009 under the Societies Registration Act and also registered under 12A of the Income Tax Act 1961. Together with other NGOs, we provide voluntary support for conducting programs aligned with the aims and objectives of The Qur’an Foundation.

• Orphan Empowerment Program

• Scholarship

• Tuition Center

• Career Guidance Council (Weekly offline and Online Sessions)

• Advanced Skills Development Center

• Small Vendor Development Program

• Oxfame

• Covid 19 Relief Program wave 2

• ICU setup at Al-Arif General Hospital

• Disaster Relief Program

• Feed the Hungry

• Health Support Program

• TQF Programs in Covid 19

Parents are the ones who look after the well-being of their children, but who will do so in the absence of the parents?

By the grace of Allah, we are currently supporting about 48 orphan children. We look after them from shelter to education. We have 15 children staying in our’ Education Center for Underprivileged and Orphan Children’, which is managed by The Quran Foundation in which they are getting a homely environment.

We are currently supporting 290+ students with school and college fees under our Education Support Program (ESP) with scholarship through The Quran Foundation (TQF) and in collaboration with Support for Education and Economic Development (SEED).

In this program, we supported deserving students from economically poor backgrounds who are on the verge of dropping out due to non-payment of fees. We make payments directly to schools’ accounts with cheques to avoid misappropriation of funds.

We are currently running 20+ tuition centers with 750+ students from 1st to 9th classes at various places. In this, we are working towards improving the basics of the students by teaching English and Mathematics. As we know that the reason for dropouts in the community is due to a lack of seriousness from parents and teachers, this tuition helps make the foundation strong.

Career Guidance Council is a Non-Profit Organization and a sister concern organization of The Quran Foundation. It provides a platform for students/job seekers to connect with professionals from various industries who share their experiences and ideas on the CGC platform. These sessions help students decide their careers and help job seekers with interview training, workshops, and job placements. We also conduct walk-in drives for multiple companies to fulfill their job (opening) requirements. We manage 100+ WhatsApp groups to share authentic job notifications to job seekers across India.

ADVANCED SKILLS DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Advanced Skills Development Center (ASDC) in Collaboration with SEED is formed to help the students who could not continue their education with the required skills necessary for employment. Currently, 440+ students are getting trained in various skills-based courses. Trained students are getting placed in the companies before earning the certifications based on their leanings in ASDC.

SMALL VENDOR DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Small Vendor Development Program. This project aims to empower and develop street vendors’ skills.

OXFAME

To enhance human potential, we have started ‘Seed Coaching Centre’, at Patna city of Bihar, to help students who could not continue their education and acquire the necessary skills for employment. This project runs in collaboration with SEED & Oxfame Institute of Patna.

The training courses offered by ‘Seed Coaching Centre’ will be certified by the Department of Intermediate Education.

Covid Relief Program. In this program, we continued to support the hospitals and individuals with Oxygen Concentrators and Oxygen Cylinders to help the covid positive patients and with necessities for the survival of their families.

Under Covid 19 Relief Program, an ICU was set up with 10 Beds at Al-Arif General Hospital, Bandlaguda Hyderabad, with a ventilator facility to save people from the financial crisis on 17th October 2021 under the auspices of The Quran Foundation and in collaboration with the Imana Foundation USA. It is not operational yet as we have set up this ICU only for the covid positive people.

Cyclone YAAS, which intensified into a “very severe cyclonic storm,” hit the states of West Bengal and Odisha and lashed southern Bangladesh. YAAS lashed coastal areas with ferocious wind and rain, making landfall in India. We have Supported 31 people to rebuild their homes.

Health Support Program provided support to individuals who are daily wage earners and cannot afford the hefty hospital bills of unintended health issues and saved them from financial crises.

Email: [email protected] Website: www.thequranfoundation.org Tel: +91 9121806777