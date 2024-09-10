The Rise of Rape: The Fault Lies with Ineffective Laws and a Provocative Culture

Recent horrific incidents, such as the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, have triggered nationwide outrage and protests. However, the recurring issue of sexual violence is often blamed on administrative failures, while the real culprits the weaknesses in legal frameworks and the provocative nature of modern culture are overlooked.

In 2022, India reported nearly 90 rapes daily, a figure that likely underrepresents the true scale due to underreporting. Globally, over 450,000 women are raped each year, yet this epidemic rarely receives adequate attention from international organizations. The commercial exploitation of sexuality has fueled this crisis, as media and market forces prioritize profit over the protection of women.

The current judicial systems, both in developed countries and rapidly modernizing societies like India, have proven ineffective at deterring crime. The legal framework, rather than acting as a deterrent, has become a lucrative enterprise that fails to deliver justice. This failure is reflected in the alarming rates of rape in Western countries where, for instance, a woman is raped every minute in the US.

The commercialization of sex has been a significant factor in this rise. Sex sells, and the proliferation of pornography and provocative imagery has contributed to a culture where sexual violence is normalized. Despite this, discussions about the impact of such commercialization are conspicuously absent from mainstream debates.

The failure to address these issues is compounded by lax legal systems and a societal disregard for the profound implications of this culture. The current systems, influenced by modern liberal ideologies, have weakened both the fear of divine retribution and legal repercussions, allowing violence to proliferate.

Two critical factors contribute to the increasing incidence of rape: ineffective law enforcement and the pervasive sexualization of society. Studies show that alcohol and drugs often exacerbate sexual violence, with alcohol consumption being a significant risk factor in many assault cases.

Addressing this crisis requires a multifaceted approach:

1. Strengthening Legal Frameworks: Rape must be treated as one of the most severe crimes, with legal systems enforcing stringent punishments to deter offenders.

2. Combating Commercialization of Sex: A concerted effort is needed to curb the exploitation of sexuality in media and advertising.

3. Addressing Substance Abuse: Campaigns against alcohol and drug abuse are essential, as these substances are often linked to sexual violence.

4. Promoting Moral Empowerment: Societal values must be reinforced to support respectful and non-violent behavior.

To combat rape effectively, a comprehensive strategy addressing these factors is crucial. Only by tackling the root causes of sexual violence can we hope to create a safer and more just society.

Dr. Javed Jamil is an Indian thinker and author with several books on social and religious issues, including “The Devil of Economic Fundamentalism” and “The Killer Sex.”