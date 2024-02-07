A Spiritual Encounter in Anatomy Class: Distinguishing Truth from Falsehood

In the midst of an anatomy class, on the third-to-last bench, I found myself immersed in a unique intersection of academia and spirituality. The topic of the lecture was the “Posterior Compartment of Thigh,” a realm of muscles that held more than just anatomical significance.

As the lecturer delved into the intricacies of the these muscles named as “The hamstring muscles” specifically the division between “true” and “false” hamstring muscles, a question hung in the air :

“What do you think differentiates the true hamstring muscles from the false ones?”

Silence enveloped the room, mirroring the quiet wonder within each student. However, the answer offered by the lecturer transcended the realm of anatomy and resonated deeply with a spiritual truth – “Their origin.”

In a moment of reflection, I found myself transported to the insights gained during a “Discover Yourself” workshop. The workshop had imparted a profound lesson on distinguishing truth from falsehood, a skill often considered elusive but, once grasped, surprisingly simple.

The core teaching emphasized that recognizing truth involves a profound internal knowing or feeling, untainted by judgments, opinions, interpretations, or assumptions. This deep sense of knowing resonated with the inherent truth present within each individual, an essence often overshadowed by external influences.

Drawing a parallel, the author reflects on the divine truth encapsulated in the Ruh (spirit) of Almighty Allah residing within every individual. This absolute truth, untouched by human biases, serves as an unwavering guide.

The narrative takes a poignant turn as the reader is invited to ponder the same question – “What do you think differentiates the truth from the falsehood?” – with a hint that the lecturer will provide the answer.

In this unexpected confluence of anatomy and spirituality, the author beautifully weaves together the complexities of muscle origins and the profound simplicity of recognizing truth, leaving readers with a thought-provoking invitation to explore the depths of their own understanding.