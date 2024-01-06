Characteristics of a Pure Heart

A very important characteristic of believers is the sensitivity of the heart that enables them to derive pleasure from morality, as laid out in the Qur’an, and to feel great pleasure and peace in obeying Allah. Allah describes this sensitivity as “Allah’s guidance:

Allah has sent down the best statement: a consistent Book wherein there is reiteration. The skins shiver from that place of those who fear their Lord; then their skins and their hearts relax at the remembrance of Allah. That is the guidance of Allah by which He guides whom He wills. And one whom Allah leaves astray – there is no guide for him. (Qur’an, 39:23)

These are some of the characteristics that define a pure heart in Islam include,

Taqwa (God-consciousness):

A pure heart is always aware of Allah and His presence and strives to obey His commandments and avoid His prohibitions. Taqwa reflects a deep love and reverence for Allah and is a sign of a pure heart.

Sincerity:

A pure heart is sincere in its intentions, actions, and beliefs. It is not motivated by show or self-interest. Sincerity is a necessary component of a believer’s faith, as it helps purify one’s heart and soul and avoid the corruption of one’s beliefs and actions.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said

“Actions are but by intention, and every man shall have but that which he intended.”

Humility:

A pure heart is humble and acknowledges its dependence on Allah. It does not feel proud or arrogant. Humility is a necessary component of a believer’s faith, as it helps purify one’s heart and soul and avoid the corruption of pride and arrogance. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said,

“Humility is a branch of faith.”(Sahih Bukhari)

Gratitude:

A pure heart is grateful to Allah for His blessings and shows appreciation for the good in life. Gratitude is a necessary component of a believer’s faith, as it helps purify one’s heart and soul and avoid the corruption of ingratitude and a sense of entitlement.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said

“Gratitude is the key to all blessings.” (Sunan al-Tirmidhi)

Fear of Allah:

Fear of Allah is one of the critical signs of a pure heart in Islam. The Fear of Allah is deep reverence, respect for Him, and recognition of His power and authority. It is not a fear rooted in terror or anxiety but rather a fear that inspires awe and one to strive to please Him.

The fear of Allah is necessary for a believer’s faith to succeed in this life and the hereafter. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said

“Fear Allah wherever you may be and follow up a bad deed with a good one, and it will wipe it out.” (Sahih Bukhari)

Love of Allah:

A pure heart loves Allah above all else and seeks His nearness. The love of Allah is one of the most important signs of a pure heart in Islam. The love of Allah is a deep affection and devotion to Him and a desire to please Him in all things. This love is not limited to emotions or feelings but is reflected in one’s actions and beliefs.

The love of Allah is the foundation of a believer’s faith and is necessary for attaining success in this life and the hereafter. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught that.

“None of you will have faith until he loves me more than his father, son, and all mankind.” (Sahih Bukhari)

Patience:

A pure heart is patient in adversity and trusts in Allah’s plan. Patience is a necessary component of a believer’s faith, as it helps to purify one’s heart and soul and to avoid the corruption of frustration, anger, and despair.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said

“Patience is the key to all good.” (Sunan al-Tirmidhi)

Generosity:

A pure heart is generous and charitable, giving of its time, resources, and wealth to others. It is a necessary component of a believer’s faith, as it helps purify one’s heart and soul and avoid the corruption of selfishness and greed.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said,

“The most beloved of people to Allah are those most generous.” (Sahih Bukhari)

Compassion:

A pure heart is compassionate and empathetic, feeling the pain of others and seeking to help them. Compassion refers to being kind, understanding, and empathetic towards others and seeking to alleviate the suffering of others. In the context of one’s relationship with Allah, compassion means recognizing the dignity and worth of all people and treating others with kindness and respect.

A solid connection to Allah:

A person with a pure heart has a strong and sincere connection to Allah and strives to please Him.