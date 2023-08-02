Our mindset shapes how we experience life. A growth mindset is an openness to new challenges, facing discomfort, and continuous learning. A fixed mindset is shut down to self-reflection, any discomfort, and any new information. In other words, a growth mindset is an approach to life in which an individual believes that their talents, intelligence, and abilities can be developed further. People with a growth mindset seek opportunities to learn, gain new skills, and enhance their existing skills.

How to create a growth mindset:

My personality isn’t fixed, personality traits can be influenced by the choices we make. Through commitment, practice, and dedication I can expand who I am, regardless of where I come from.

I can be comfortable by taking small steps out of my comfort zone on a regular basis, I can teach myself confidence and resilience.

Triggers are my teachers, when I am triggered, I sit with them. I reflect on why I’m feeling a strong emotional response and develop more self-awareness. I am always curious about how I react and behave.

I reflect on criticism and feedback, by reflecting on it, I can look to see if there’s any truth or helpful information that I might not be aware of without taking it personally.

I see myself and other adults as fully capable. I make choices in my own best interest and allow others to do the same.

I examine my own stories; I am aware of the stories I create around what I experience. I speak to myself in ways that allow me to feel empowered.

I don’t expect to be good at anything new, I recognize practice is needed for me to be good or feel comfortable with anything new. I don’t require perfection for myself or for myself.

I learn all I can, and I enjoy new information. New things help me make better choices and make me learn who I am.