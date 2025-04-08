Healing of the Body through Asmaul Husna

Dr. Ibrahim Karim, a biologist, discovered that the Asmaul Husna (the Most Beautiful Names of Allah Subhaanahu Wa Ta’aala) possess healing powers for a variety of ailments. His research, spanning three years, employed precision methods to measure the energy within the human body. He concluded that each name of Allah stimulates bio-energy pathways and strengthens the immune system, promoting healing and balance.

Method of Treatment

To use this healing method, place your hand on the area of pain or discomfort and recite the specific name of Allah associated with the condition. Continue reciting until relief or healing is achieved, with faith in Allah’s power.

Healing Names and Their Applications

For Specific Organs and Ailments:

• Ear: (As Samee’ – The All-Hearing)

• Bone: (An Naafi – The Giver of Benefit)

• Backbone: (Al Jabbaar – The Compeller)

• Knee: (Ar Ra’uf – The Very Kind)

• Hair: (Al Badee’ – The Originator)

• Heart: (An Nur – The Light)

• Muscles: (Al Qawi – The All-Powerful)

• Heart Waves: (Al Wahhaab – The Giver of Everything)

• Heart Muscle: (Ar Razzaaq – The Sustainer)

• Nerves: (Al Mughni – The Enricher)

For Diseases and Conditions:

• Cancer: (Al Jaleel – The Mighty)

• Thyroid Issues: (Al Jabbaar – The Compeller)

• Migraine: (Al Ghani – The Rich One)

• Blood Pressure: (Al Khaafidh – The Abaser)

• Rheumatism: (Al Muhaymin – The Guardian)

• Prostate Problems: (Ar Rasheed – The Righteous Guide)

Other Applications:

• Kidney: (Al Hayy – The Ever-Living One)

• Liver: (An Naafi – The Giver of Benefit)

• Colon: (Ar Ra’uf – The Very Kind)

• Intestine: (Ar Razzaaq – The Sustainer)

• Eye: (An Nur – The Light, Al Baseer – The All-Seeing, Al Wahhaab – The Giver of Everything)

Conclusion

The healing power of Asmaul Husna demonstrates the profound connection between faith and physical well-being. This method invites us to rely on Allah’s mercy and blessings while addressing physical ailments.

May Allah Subhaanahu Wa Ta’aala grant us healing and good health through His Most Beautiful Names. Ameen