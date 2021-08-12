India starts well in the Lords Test – Look forward for series lead

India looks to take the lead in the series. This match so far has been only about three men – KL Rahul is one of them, and has begun to open up after biding his time. He’s past fifty and ended the session driving Anderson through the covers. India are still on top after being put into bat. They’ll hope this 20-minute break doesn’t mean Anderson comes back for an extended spell; if he does, it will be Anderson vs Kohli again. A delicious final session is in store.

Just as we were discussing England’s struggle for control, seeming lack of plans, and indiscipline, Anderson comes back and works his magic. Mark Wood clattered at the other end not long after. It might be overstating it – but Anderson is both England’s best attacking as well as defensive option at the moment. He’s already making Pujara second guess everything too. With that dodgy quad though, he needs a lot more support from the other end.