Farah Malik Bhanji, the Richest Muslim Businesswoman in India

Farah Malik Bhanji stands as a prominent figure in the Indian business landscape, holding the distinction of being the wealthiest Muslim woman in the country. As the Executive Director of Metro Shoes, a renowned footwear conglomerate with a market capitalization of approximately Rs. 28,773 crore, Farah has steered the company into a new era of contemporary retail.

With a rich family legacy in business dating back to her grandfather, Malik Tejani, who founded Metro Shoes in Mumbai in 1955, Farah has embraced her role as a third-generation entrepreneur with fervor. Under her leadership, Metro Shoes has undergone a significant transformation, revitalizing its brand and expanding its market presence.

Farah’s remarkable contributions are reflected in Metro Brands Limited’s market valuation, which reached Rs. 35,117 crore as of December 8. Leveraging her more than two decades of experience in the footwear sector, Farah has played a pivotal role in modernizing the company’s supply chain and technology infrastructure.

A graduate of the University of Texas, Austin, with high honors in finance and mathematics, Farah possesses a keen business acumen and a passion for fashion. Her journey from marketing to spearheading initiatives in product development, new concept creation, and information technology underscores her versatility and leadership prowess.

Metro Shoes, under Farah’s guidance, has evolved into a nationwide network of over 160 exclusive showrooms across 80+ cities in India, offering customers a diverse range of footwear and accessories. From its humble beginnings in 1947 with a single store in Mumbai, Metro Shoes has expanded exponentially under Farah’s stewardship, now boasting an impressive 598 locations spanning 136 cities.

The brand has become synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, and high-fashion products, earning widespread recognition and acclaim. Farah’s strategic vision has facilitated collaborations with global footwear giants like Skechers, Crocs, and Clarks, while maintaining strong relationships with over 250 trusted vendors.

Farah Malik Bhanji’s indelible mark on the footwear industry in India serves as a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit, innovative thinking, and commitment to excellence. Her leadership continues to propel Metro Shoes to new heights, solidifying its position as a household name and a trailblazer in the fashion retail sector.