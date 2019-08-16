Abba came into Saira’s room while she was still asleep to bless her and say Khuda Hafiz. And what did he see? A thief stealing a crystal!

By Shahin Ashraf Ali

Saira was a young girl who was fond of collecting shiny pebbles. Sometimes, she found pretty crystals too. What a lovely collection she had!

One day, Saira decided to use her collection to dress up her house. She happily went around the house keeping stones and crystals in different places. She displayed some in the pots of the indoor plants, and I must tell you, the pots looked really nice! Then, she put a few shiny pebbles in little glass bowls, which she set on the dining table. Finally, Saira was left with a few beautiful crystals. She arranged them on her study-table by the window. How lovely the room looked!

Ammi and Abba loved Saira’s display and praised it. Saira felt very happy. Visitors to their home appreciated Saira’s collection and arrangement. But then, one day, Saira began to notice that the group of crystals placed on her study table was becoming smaller.

“Who is stealing my crystals,” she wondered aloud to her parents. They too wondered, “Who indeed?” It seemed like a mystery for sure!

One day, early in the morning, Abba had to go out of town for work. Before leaving, he came into Saira’s room while she was still asleep to bless her and say Khuda Hafiz. And what did he see? A thief stealing a crystal!

Abba quietly woke up Saira. And what did they do? Well, the two of them burst out laughing! They saw the naughty thief perched on the window holding a shiny crystal in its beak and staring at them! It was a big black crow!

What’s more, bird cocked its head sideways and seemed to say, “What’s the matter? Can’t a crow too admire something in Nature so pretty and pick it up?”

And thus the mystery of the disappearing crystals was solved!

Moral: Our natural world is full of surprises and beauty. Whenever a believer happens to witness God’s glory in anything in God’s Creation, her/his heart is so filled with awe that her/his tongue spontaneously declares Subhan Allah! (‘Glory be to God’)!