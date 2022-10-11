Bearys bags “National Energy Leadership Award” from CII

Bearys Global Research Triangle (BGRT), Whitefield, Bangalore wins the prestigious ‘National Award for Excellence in Energy Management’ by CII for three consecutive years, 2020, 21 & 22 and was declared the ‘National Energy Leader’. Bearys was also commended and won another accolade for the ‘Most useful Presentation’ at the award ceremony.

The awards were presented by Dr. Ashok Kumar, Director, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Govt. of India to Mr. Mazhar Beary, Executive Director, in the presence of other eminent dignitaries at a grand award ceremony held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on Wednesday 21st Sept. 2022.

BGRT, is India’s first LEED Platinum R & D Park and is globally recognized by both Industry and Academia as an epitome of sustainable development and an exemplary benchmark project. It has become an arche model where streams of students from pan India, architects, consultants, and fellow developers are visiting the project to see, learn and understand more about sustainable development and its manifold benefits.

‘We, at Bearys feel elated to receive this award and would like to dedicate this laurel to our mentors the late Dr. Prem C Jain, former Chairman, IGBC and the late Mr. Mahendrarajji, renowned structural consultant, New Delhi, who have inspired and guided us along the way. We now rededicate ourselves to our relentless pursuit to promote Sustainable Development & further the IGBC led ‘Green Building Movement’ in India” proclaims Mr. Syed Mohamed Beary, Founder & CMD.